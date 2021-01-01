Quentin PETITCLERC

Après trois années en tant que consultant dans l'industrie automobile, j'aimerais me stabiliser dans une entreprise. Pouvoir apporter mon expérience, mes idées à long terme et avoir des perspectives d'évolution intéressantes.



Talentueux et rigoureux.



Ingénieur Généraliste à l’Ecole Centrale

Ingénieur Industriel à l'Université Polytechnique



Spécialisation en :

- Conception, Développement de Produits et Industrialisation

- Management de Projets



Mes compétences :

Conception

Développement

Ingénieur

Gestion de projet

Recherche et Développement

Industrialisation Méthode

Organisation

Rigueur

Innovation

Design

Adaptation

Unigraphics

Solidworks

Simulink

Pro/ENGINEER

NASTRAN

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Matlab

Mathematica

Java

Inkscape

CATIA

C++

C Programming Language

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

ANSYS