Quentin PETITCLERC

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Après trois années en tant que consultant dans l'industrie automobile, j'aimerais me stabiliser dans une entreprise. Pouvoir apporter mon expérience, mes idées à long terme et avoir des perspectives d'évolution intéressantes.

Talentueux et rigoureux.

Ingénieur Généraliste à l’Ecole Centrale
Ingénieur Industriel à l'Université Polytechnique

Spécialisation en :
- Conception, Développement de Produits et Industrialisation
- Management de Projets

  • DAVRICOURT Consulting - Chef de Projet - Responsable Outillages

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - maintenant FAURECIA
    Ingénieur d'étude DAVRICOURT Consulting en mission chez Faurecia

    Conception, spécification, suivi et implémentation des outils de production pour 4 nouveaux véhicules Ford Sollers en Russie :
    - Gérer la définition du procédé
    - Rédiger les cahiers des charges pour la fabrication des outillages
    - Suivre les études, la fabrication et les essais avec les fournisseurs
    - Proposer et implémenter les améliorations de procédé et de produit afin de respecter les exigences produits
    - Rendre les outils disponibles pour les usines afin que les caractéristiques des procédés et produits soient maîtrisées
    - Appliquer les normes industrielles internes

    Environnement technique :
    Automobile
    Faurecia, Ford Sollers
    Post Processing, Punching, Vibration Welding, Ultrasonic Welding, Weakening, Milling, Cellule Robot
    Catia V5
    Environnement international : Russie, Inde, Chine, Corée

    -------------------------------------------------------------

    SAINT GOBAIN
    Ingénieur d'étude DAVRICOURT Consulting en mission chez Saint Gobain
    De Janvier à Décembre 2012

    Développement de custodes pour un nouveau modèle FORD :
    - Projet d’envergure mondiale : Asie, Amérique et Europe
    - 6 custodes différentes – 8 outillages – 24 composants
    - Conception orientée client (pièce d’aspect) mais aussi process (avec des composants surmoulés)
    - Usine automatisée, française, très exigeante
    - Simulation de plaquage et de retrait afin de créer la CAO outillage
    - Conception de l’outillage, étude et validation avec l’usine
    - Définition des composants et de leurs cahiers des charges, consultation de fournisseurs et nomination
    - Travail important avec les différents fournisseurs sur des composants délicats
    - Réception de l’outillage et essais de fonctionnement
    - Qualité produit : mesures 3D et montage sur gabarit, mise en conformité afin de respecter le cahier des charges initiales
    - Définition du plan de validation de la pièce puis préparation et suivi des essais de vieillissement, d'adhésion ou d’arrachement selon des normes strictes

    Environnement technique :
    Automobile
    Saint Gobain Sekurit, FORD
    Encapsulation - Verrier
    Catia V5
    Environnement international : Europe, Chine

  • Silvadec - Ingénieur Produit / Ingénieur Méthode

    2011 - 2011 Ingénieur Méthode
    Mise en place de deux lignes de production :
    - Implanter les lignes, conduire les travaux (électricité, chaudronnerie) avec un objectif de délai et qualité

    Mise en place et démarrage d'une machine spéciale de micronisation afin de permettre l'utilisation de matière recyclée

    Maître d’œuvre pour l'extension et l'aménagement de bureaux :
    - Conduire les travaux (plaquistes, peintres, électriciens, carreleurs, plombiers)

    Trouver un système permettant le recyclage des déchets des lignes de production

    Concevoir un carter pour l’aspiration des déchets d’une scie

    Environnement technique :
    Solidworks
    Anglais technique
    Extrusion plastique
    Mécanique, machines industrielles

    -------------------------------------------------------------

    Ingénieur Produit

    Conception et développement d'une gamme de nouveaux produits dans le domaine de l'aménagement extérieur :
    - Rédaction du cahier des charges
    - Études des normes en vigueur en Europe : Angleterre, Irlande, France / Veille normative et technologique
    - Conception de 3 versions différentes
    - Objectif de réduction du nombre de composants
    - Analyse fonctionnelle
    - Chaîne de côtes, tolérances
    - Réalisation de plans : prototypes, fabrication des pièces séries
    - Prototypage pour essais de résistance et validation du design
    - Essais normatifs
    - Étude matières
    - Consultation, visite, contractualisation fournisseurs
    - Nomenclature
    - Vérification, validation des pièces pré séries
    - Amélioration de la qualité suite aux pièces pré séries
    - Amélioration du procédé de fabrication
    - Passage et réussite des essais normatifs dans un laboratoire indépendant
    - Conditionnement, industrialisation, approvisionnement
    - Réponse détaillée au client dans un délai de quelques semaines : prix, dimensionnement, design, process de fabrication, traitement, prototype

    Environnement technique :
    SOLIDWORKS, Eurocode
    Anglais, Espagnol
    Mécanique, Plasturgie

  • Autoliv - Ingénieur - Recherche et Développement

    Cergy 2009 - 2009 Analyse et bilan d’efforts sur le mannequin Sid-2s :
    Étude du mannequin
    Démontage et analyse du mannequin : capteurs, fonctionnement, poids
    Détermination de la raideur des pièces déformables
    Essais de choc
    Étude et bilan d’efforts
    Développement d’une page de visualisation des données traitées et calculées

    Environnement technique :
    Automobile
    Airbag, ceinture de sécurité
    Crash test
    Euro NCAP
    PAMCRASH
    UNIX

  • Groupe Accor - Réceptioniste

    2008 - 2008 Accueil des clients, résolution de problèmes, communication en 3 langues
    Saragosse - Espagne

  • Alca Torda Applications - Consultant

    2007 - 2008 Etude de marché sur l'intégration de nouvelles technologies de l'énergie
    Nantes - France

  • Universidad Politécnica De Valéncia ETSii (Valencia)

    Valencia 2009 - 2011 Industrial Engineering - Product Engineer

    Double degree: Ecole Centrale - ETSII

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2007 - 2010 Design, Conception and Industrialization of new products, Project Management

