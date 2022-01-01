Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rachel BIANCHI
Ajouter
Rachel BIANCHI
CROSNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PMS Médicalisation
- Directrice Opérations France
CROSNE
2013 - maintenant
AdeccoMedical
- Directrice Administrative
Paris
2005 - 2011
Formations
ESDE SUP (Lyon)
Lyon
1990 - 1994
Réseau
Alain HILAIRE
Christine CROIBIER
Elodie DEVES
Isabelle DE FONDAUMIERE
Jelena CARRASSO
Nadia PIGER
Nathalie DELOM
Nelly ARNOUX
Sandra BILLIARD
Sylvie JUMEAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z