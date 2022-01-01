Menu

Rachel BIANCHI

CROSNE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PMS Médicalisation - Directrice Opérations France

    CROSNE 2013 - maintenant

  • AdeccoMedical - Directrice Administrative

    Paris 2005 - 2011

Formations

  • ESDE SUP (Lyon)

    Lyon 1990 - 1994

