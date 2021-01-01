Retail
Raphael HOLSENBURGER
Raphael HOLSENBURGER
Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurofins
- Reengineering Project Manager
Nantes
2008 - maintenant
Natixis
- Project Manager Front Office
Paris
2005 - 2008
Natexis
- Project Manager
Paris
2003 - 2005
Natexis
- IT Dev
Paris
2000 - 2003
Engelhard-CLAL
- R&D Manager
1998 - 2000
Formations
UMIST (University Of Manchester Institute Of Science And Technology (Manchester)
Manchester
1997 - 1997
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Arnaud SELOSSE
Coline RAMIER
Frederic SERRAND
Jérôme LAZZAROTTO
Marie Claude DEJOUHANET
Pierre-Eric MENUET
Sébastien LAGRANGE
Sylvain MORICE
Virginie BÂLE-THOMAS
Youness KADROU
