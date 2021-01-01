Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Raphaël HUMBERT
STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Cash Manager
2012 - maintenant
The Dow Chemical Company
- Country accounting specialist
Midland
2010 - 2012
Columbia Sportswear
- Chef Comptable
Strasbourg
2007 - 2009
4POLE
- Responsable Comptable et Financier
2006 - 2007
Heineken
- Responsable comptable, consolideur, key user
Rueil-Malmaison
1995 - 2006
Formations
Centre Europe
Strasbourg
2000 - 2000
DESCF
Centre Europe
Strasbourg
1991 - 1993
DPECF - DECF
Réseau
Alexandre COQ
Christian OLLAND
Christophe KOBYLECKI
Gilles FISCHER
Mathieu GELY
Patricia JERTILA
Ramiro DIAS
Sabine NORMANDIN
Stephane BOURHIS
Thibaud CHALMIN
