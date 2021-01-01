Raphaël KATTAN

Retrouvez-moi sur LinkedIn svp, j'y suis beaucoup plus actif et présent !
Merci
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
communication
automobile
chef de produits
Entreprises
Talenco
- Business Development Manager
2014 - maintenantTalenCo est le spécialiste de la formation aux impacts du Digital et des Médias Sociaux sur les principaux métiers de l'entreprise (Commercial, Marketing, Communication, RH, Dirigeants...) et de la transformation digitale des entreprises.
Freyval Consulting
- General Manager
2012 - maintenantMarketing & Sales consulting
In charge of sales development for several companies in the digital, advertising, event & automotive industries.
Coaching for automotive dealerships.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Conseil en Marketing & prise en charge du développement commercial de plusieurs PME dans les secteurs de la communication, de l'événementiel et dans l'industrie automobile.
Coaching en méthodes de vente et marketing auprès des réseaux de distribution auto.
OPUS Marketing
- Directeur Commercial
croissy beaubourg2011 - 2012Conseil en marketing opérationnel et communication appliqué aux réseaux de distribution.
Spécialistes de l'accompagnement des réseaux de distribution dans le relais local d'une stratégie de communication nationale.
En charge du développement.
BMW Group France
- Responsable Marketing Réseau / Network Marketing Manager
Munich2008 - 2011Development and management of all the marketing and communication tools for the MINI Distribution Network.
- Reporting directly to the Marketing Director.
- Management of the co-financed media-plan. Financed both by MINI France and the distribution network.
- Development of all the network communication tools (Press advertising, mailings, flyers, POS material, etc.)
- Management of the communication agency BEING, dedicated to the creation of the dealer’s network marketing tools previously mentioned.
- Consultancy role towards dealers concerning the elaboration of their yearly marketing plan.
- Development of new showroom concepts including MINI Lounge and MINI lifestyle shops.
- Implementation of the dealers' Internet strategy.
- Responsible for the brand's community management in France (MINI France Facebook page).
Groupe Volkswagen France
- Responsable régional des ventes
Villers-Cotterets2004 - 2007Groupe Volkswagen France S.A. - Subsidiary 100% owned by Volkswagen A.G. - First car importer in France with 5 brands (Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen Light Commercial Vehicles).
Regional Sales Manager for Skoda.
- Reporting directly to the Sales Director.
- In charge of one of the eight sales regions for Skoda (16% of the brand’s sales volumes)
- 42% sales increase in my region since January 2007 vs. 20% nationally :
- Negotiation of annual dealers’ sales contracts.
- Management of the commercial support budgets (310,000 € in 2006) to help the dealers close B to B deals with local companies; to participate in large media campaigns and to solve problems related to customer satisfaction.
- Coaching salesmen to enhance their performance.
- Negotiation of media budgets with local media owners (Press, radio, sponsoring, etc.)
- Implementation of the brand’s marketing and commercial strategy in the dealer network.
- Participation in the decision-making process of the brand’s commercial strategy.
- In charge of a national project aiming to help the network to recruit more than a hundred salesmen within the next 6 months : negotiation of a partnership between Skoda and ISVA (the major automobile sales school in France).
- In charge of four national communication partnerships for the Skoda brand with the Critérium du Dauphine Libéré, the city of Morzine, the Ice-hockey team of Morzine and the city of Alpe-d’Huez.
Groupe Volkswagen France
- Chef de produits
Villers-Cotterets2002 - 2004Groupe Volkswagen France S.A.
Product Manager for Volkswagen LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles).
- Reporting directly to the Marketing Director.
- In charge of the launch and management of the life cycle of the models “Transporter”, “Multivan” and “California” (50% of the brand’s sales volumes):
- Establishment of the product and media strategy for the new models.
- Negotiation of the marketing budget with the mother company (Based in Wolfsburg – Germany).
- Co-ordination of the project team (25 persons selected for their expertise in various subjects related to the launch: after-sales service, logistics, warranties, etc.).
- Implementation of all the launch activities: Above the line and below the line media plans; dealers & press events, POS promotion, dealers’ information, salesmen training and product incentives.