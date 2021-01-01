Retail
Raphaël LAURENCEAU
Raphaël LAURENCEAU
BOSTON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Postdoctorat
2015 - maintenant
Developing a genetic system for the study of the cyanobacterium Prochlorococcus
Quattrocento
- Doctorant conseil
2013 - 2013
Consulting on various topics linked to emerging biotechnologies
Institut Pasteur
- PhD student
Paris
2010 - 2014
Structural and functional study of the natural transformation pilus in Streptococcus pneumoniae
Abaxis
- Intern
2009 - 2009
R&D project
General protein biochemistry
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Rennes (ENSCR)
Rennes
2007 - 2010
Engineer diploma
6 months in the University of Murcia, Spain, through the ERASMUS exchange program, specializing in microbiology.
Réseau
Chiara RAPISARDA
Claire LABASTIE
Damien TOUSSAINT
Estelle FRANCESCHI
Jim GOUDINEAU
Mantia DOUCOURÉ
Roger PHETRAMPHAND
Solenne DESPAX-MACHEFEL
