Menu

Raphaël LAURENCEAU

BOSTON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Postdoctorat

    2015 - maintenant Developing a genetic system for the study of the cyanobacterium Prochlorococcus

  • Quattrocento - Doctorant conseil

    2013 - 2013 Consulting on various topics linked to emerging biotechnologies

  • Institut Pasteur - PhD student

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Structural and functional study of the natural transformation pilus in Streptococcus pneumoniae

  • Abaxis - Intern

    2009 - 2009 R&D project
    General protein biochemistry

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :