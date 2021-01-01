Retail
Raphael MARCY
Raphael MARCY
Vernon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Réorganisation
Fusion Acquisition
Direction des ressources humaines
Entreprises
Groupe SEB
- DRH - Home & Personal Care - Calor
Vernon
2013 - maintenant
Adecco
- DRH Groupe - France
Villeurbanne
2009 - 2013
Hersant Media
- Dir de la formation et du développement RH Groupe
Paris
2006 - 2008
Hersant Media
- DRH de la filiale Paruvendu - Comareg
Paris
2000 - 2008
Havas Media Communication
- Responable RH
Suresnes
1995 - 2000
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)
Bron
1989 - 1995
GRH / Audit
RH
Lycée Antoine De Saint Exupery
Lyon
1987 - 1989
Réseau
Alexandre MICHEAUX
Anne LIPPLER
Bertrand MATHIEU
Bertrand THIBAULT
Christophe LACASSAGNE
Laurent PILLOT
Nicolas JOUBAUD
Pascal GENESTOUT
Philippe MAYAUD
Stéphanie ROBERT
