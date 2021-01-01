Raphaël PEREZ

Agronomic engineer graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique de Toulouse (ENSAT). Very intersted in agricultural research, I am convinced that it is a field of research that makes great strides to face with food requirement issue and environmental contrainst. That is the reason why I would like to dedicate myself and keep on working in this area.



I am currently working with oil palm research trough a PhD project at the CIRAD and in partnership with PT SMART Reaserch Institute. The main objective of this project is to enhance modeling the oil palm tree production to understand and forecast yield variation in a climate change context. I am involved in the description and the modeling of oil palm tree architecture to improve radiative interception and carbon assimilation estimation. This study implies various partners and experts in various disciplines like plant modeling, ecophysiology and plant breeding. I am thus really thankful to be part of such a project that will bring me diverse knowledge and competences.



Specialties: plant breeding, plant genetic, ecophysiology, experimental design, statistical analysis (R), latex, microsoft office, english, spanish, french, indonesian



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Informatique

Biotechnologies végétales

Statistiques

Recherche et Développement

Agronomie tropicale

Biologie végétale

Agronomie

Environnement

Génétique

Phytopathologie