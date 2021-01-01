Menu

Raphaël PEREZ

Paris

Agronomic engineer graduate from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique de Toulouse (ENSAT). Very intersted in agricultural research, I am convinced that it is a field of research that makes great strides to face with food requirement issue and environmental contrainst. That is the reason why I would like to dedicate myself and keep on working in this area.

I am currently working with oil palm research trough a PhD project at the CIRAD and in partnership with PT SMART Reaserch Institute. The main objective of this project is to enhance modeling the oil palm tree production to understand and forecast yield variation in a climate change context. I am involved in the description and the modeling of oil palm tree architecture to improve radiative interception and carbon assimilation estimation. This study implies various partners and experts in various disciplines like plant modeling, ecophysiology and plant breeding. I am thus really thankful to be part of such a project that will bring me diverse knowledge and competences.

Specialties: plant breeding, plant genetic, ecophysiology, experimental design, statistical analysis (R), latex, microsoft office, english, spanish, french, indonesian

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Biotechnologies végétales
Statistiques
Recherche et Développement
Agronomie tropicale
Biologie végétale
Agronomie
Environnement
Génétique
Phytopathologie

Entreprises

  • Cirad - Doctorant en agronomie

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Analysing and modeling the organ scale variability of radiation interception, metabolic activity and assimilates flow in oil palm.

  • cirad - Chargé de mission scientifique

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Compréhension des relations trophiques et modélisation de la production du palmier à huile

    - Conception, mise en place et gestion d'essais agro-physiologiques
    - Gestion d'équipe, collecte des données, mesures de photosynthèse (LICOR 6400) et mesure de flux de sève via la méthode de Granier (Thermal Dissipation Probe)
    - Analyses de données et évaluation de bilans hydriques

  • INRA - Stagiaire recherche

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Mise au point d'une méthode de reproduction du dessèchement précoce chez le tournesol en vue de l'evaluation varietale et application a l'analyse du déterminisme génétique de la résistance a Phoma macdonaldii

    - Mise en place d'essais, suivi des manipulations, phénotypage et collecte des données, analyses statistiques des résultats (champs/serre)
    - Elaboration de milieux de culture et maintenance du matériel fongique
    - Participation à un programme d'amélioration du tournesol (extraction d'ADN, phénotypage de lignées recombinantes et analyse QTLs)

  • FAUBA-Institut de génétique - Stagiaire recherche

    2009 - 2009 Evaluation de la résistance à la salinité de plantes fourragères (Agropyre) et influence de l'effet maternel

    - Elaboration des plans d’expériences en serre, collecte des données phénotypiques et analyses statistiques des résultats
    - Mesures conductimétriques de sols

Formations

  • MIT

    Boston 2012 - 2012 Programme d'éducation professionnelle , Plans expérimentaux et analyses de données

    Statistiques

  • Facultad De Agronomia Universidad De Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2009 - 2009 Science de l'environnement/ Amélioration génétique végétale - semestre d'échange (ENSAT)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique De Toulouse

    Castanet Tolosan 2007 - 2010 DAA génétique et amélioration des plantes

