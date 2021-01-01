Retail
Raphaël REGNIER
Raphaël REGNIER
Nanterre
En résumé
Entreprises
AXA France
- CHARGE DE CLIENTELE
Nanterre
2011 - maintenant
Harmonie Mutuelle
- DELEGUE COMMERCIAL
2010 - 2011
Klesia
- Délégué Commercial
Paris
2008 - 2010
AG2R
- Conseiller Commercial
Paris
2002 - 2008
Formations
Université Clermont 1 Auvergne IUP
Clermont Ferrand
1993 - 1997
Management et Gestion
Réseau
Christophe DUCHEIX
Delphine DOIZELET
Emmanuel DOMPS
Frederique MIANE
Julia CHENEVOY
Nicolas DALBIGNAT
Patrice TISSERON
Philippe LE GOFF
