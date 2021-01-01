Raphaël RIEUTORD

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Gestion de projet
Banque
Entreprises
Euro-Information Télécom
- CIO
2018 - maintenantPart of Euro-Information Telecom (1st French Full MVNO) Leadership team.
. Strategy
Inject external benchmark and technology brokerage.
Define application strategy related to Business strategy and build 3-5 years activation roadmap.
. Execution
Implement systems strategy (Web, Selfcare, CRM, Logistics, ...).
Lead evolution of Functional and Technical architectures.
. People Management
Management of 100+ direct reports.
MARS France
- HR - Talent Management Systems Senior Lead
2016 - 2018Strategy
. Act as Functional Business Partner
. Inject external benchmark to deliver insights
. Embed application strategy in business strategy
. Build 3-5 year activation roadmap
Development
. Drive simplification of portfolio and solutions
. Develop solutions in line with robust Enterprise Architecture principles
. Build solutions and deployment methodology to drive scale
Deployment
.Create and lead business transformation program to drive global business change
Mars Incorporated
- HR - IT Portfolio Manager
2013 - 2016In charge of all HR IT transformation projects at Mars:
- responsible for the development and deployment of new HR systems. In particular :
. managed the deployment of a critical Business Change in 76 countries, impacting 70.000 employees (2-years program)
. managed the complete review of HR processes and its impact on systems, including the delivery of new capabilities (SAP, Integrated Talent Management Suite (SaaS), Direct-access Portal)
- PMO role (Governance, priorisation, escalation, coaching in project management)
- Annual budget: 2.500 k$
- Functional management of 6 employees and 18 contractors.
- Line-management (4 direct reports)
Mars Information Services
- Supply Chain Planning - IT Program Manager
2011 - 2013Supply Chain (Demand Planning) : Program Manager in charge of the European deployment of a sales forecast system, including management of activities:
- Engagement of impacted Business units and stakeholders (Logistic Managers)
- Management of the European deployment plan
- Schedule management, budget management, risk management
- Coordination of all teams involved (IT, Business)
- Management of 4 functional analysts
Société Générale Bank and Trust
- Banking - IT Business Analyst
PARIS2009 - 2011Société Générale Securities Services - Institutional customers:
• Business process analysis, review of Business needs, proposition of functional solutions
• Schedule management
• Project management, stakeholders management (Business, IT)
Beijaflore SA - Paris
- Finance - IT Consultant
2007 - 2009Business Analyst at BNP Paribas - Retail Banking France (2007-2008):
• Business requirements and functional specifications, functional testing
• Training and support for users
Project Manager assistant at CNP Assurances (2008-2009):
• Definition and management of the project plan
• Change Management (300 affected employees)
• Organization and facilitation of project steering groups
• Internal and external communication