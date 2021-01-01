Menu

Raphaël RIEUTORD

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Gestion de projet
Banque

Entreprises

  • Euro-Information Télécom - CIO

    2018 - maintenant Part of Euro-Information Telecom (1st French Full MVNO) Leadership team.
    . Strategy
    Inject external benchmark and technology brokerage.
    Define application strategy related to Business strategy and build 3-5 years activation roadmap.

    . Execution
    Implement systems strategy (Web, Selfcare, CRM, Logistics, ...).
    Lead evolution of Functional and Technical architectures.

    . People Management
    Management of 100+ direct reports.

  • MARS France - HR - Talent Management Systems Senior Lead

    2016 - 2018 Strategy
    . Act as Functional Business Partner
    . Inject external benchmark to deliver insights
    . Embed application strategy in business strategy
    . Build 3-5 year activation roadmap

    Development
    . Drive simplification of portfolio and solutions
    . Develop solutions in line with robust Enterprise Architecture principles
    . Build solutions and deployment methodology to drive scale

    Deployment
    .Create and lead business transformation program to drive global business change

  • Mars Incorporated - HR - IT Portfolio Manager

    2013 - 2016 In charge of all HR IT transformation projects at Mars:
    - responsible for the development and deployment of new HR systems. In particular :
    . managed the deployment of a critical Business Change in 76 countries, impacting 70.000 employees (2-years program)
    . managed the complete review of HR processes and its impact on systems, including the delivery of new capabilities (SAP, Integrated Talent Management Suite (SaaS), Direct-access Portal)
    - PMO role (Governance, priorisation, escalation, coaching in project management)
    - Annual budget: 2.500 k$
    - Functional management of 6 employees and 18 contractors.
    - Line-management (4 direct reports)

  • Mars Information Services - Supply Chain Planning - IT Program Manager

    2011 - 2013 Supply Chain (Demand Planning) : Program Manager in charge of the European deployment of a sales forecast system, including management of activities:
    - Engagement of impacted Business units and stakeholders (Logistic Managers)
    - Management of the European deployment plan
    - Schedule management, budget management, risk management
    - Coordination of all teams involved (IT, Business)
    - Management of 4 functional analysts

  • Société Générale Bank and Trust - Banking - IT Business Analyst

    PARIS 2009 - 2011 Société Générale Securities Services - Institutional customers:
    • Business process analysis, review of Business needs, proposition of functional solutions
    • Schedule management
    • Project management, stakeholders management (Business, IT)

  • Beijaflore SA - Paris - Finance - IT Consultant

    2007 - 2009 Business Analyst at BNP Paribas - Retail Banking France (2007-2008):
    • Business requirements and functional specifications, functional testing
    • Training and support for users

    Project Manager assistant at CNP Assurances (2008-2009):
    • Definition and management of the project plan
    • Change Management (300 affected employees)
    • Organization and facilitation of project steering groups
    • Internal and external communication

