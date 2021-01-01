Raphael STEPHENS

-
SGCIB
- Risk Manager - Structured Finance
PARIS
2008 - 2009
Risk management in Infrastructure & Asset-based Finance Operations Dept
Sectors covered : renewables, public infrastructure, rail transport, energy, shipping
Structures: tax leasing, operating lease, project finance, PPP lease
Main roles:
- Review of legal documentation, CPs, covenants, insurances for new deals
- Waivers, amendments, annual reviews
- Portfolio run and analysis, reporting of sensitive deals
PlaNet Finance
- MicroFund Credit Analyst
2006 - 2006
PlaNet Finance is an international organization supporting microfinance.
8-month position held as MicroFund Analyst, involving:
Credit analysis of MFI (Microfinance Institutions) from different zones (West Africa, Latin America, Central Asia), presentation to credit committee
Management of small-MFI investment fund ("MicroFund")
Assisting department manager in origination of financing deals with larger MFI and development of a new fund for medium-sized MFI
Calyon
- Export Finance Front Officer
Montrouge
2006 - 2007
Position involved:
- Participation in origination and negotiation of financing offers with clients
- Coordination of deal closing with involved parties (ECAs, lawyers, other business lines...)
- Commercial follow-up of existing clients (transport, energy, industry...)
- Corporate credit analysis of Export Finance clients and presentation to credit committee
- Due diligences of prospect clients, press reviews...