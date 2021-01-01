Menu

Raphael STEPHENS

PARIS

Entreprises

  • SGCIB - Risk Manager - Structured Finance

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 Risk management in Infrastructure & Asset-based Finance Operations Dept
    Sectors covered : renewables, public infrastructure, rail transport, energy, shipping
    Structures: tax leasing, operating lease, project finance, PPP lease
    Main roles:
    - Review of legal documentation, CPs, covenants, insurances for new deals
    - Waivers, amendments, annual reviews
    - Portfolio run and analysis, reporting of sensitive deals

  • PlaNet Finance - MicroFund Credit Analyst

    2006 - 2006 PlaNet Finance is an international organization supporting microfinance.
    8-month position held as MicroFund Analyst, involving:

    Credit analysis of MFI (Microfinance Institutions) from different zones (West Africa, Latin America, Central Asia), presentation to credit committee
    Management of small-MFI investment fund ("MicroFund")
    Assisting department manager in origination of financing deals with larger MFI and development of a new fund for medium-sized MFI

  • Calyon - Export Finance Front Officer

    Montrouge 2006 - 2007 Position involved:
    - Participation in origination and negotiation of financing offers with clients
    - Coordination of deal closing with involved parties (ECAs, lawyers, other business lines...)
    - Commercial follow-up of existing clients (transport, energy, industry...)
    - Corporate credit analysis of Export Finance clients and presentation to credit committee
    - Due diligences of prospect clients, press reviews...

Formations

  • Tecnológico De Monterrey (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2005 - 2006 Student exchange program

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Nantes 2004 - 2006 Management & Finance

    "Grande Ecole program" (MSc Management with Finance major)

  • University College London (London)

    London 2000 - 2004 BA Geography

  • Lycée International (Saint Germain En Laye

    Saint Germain En Laye (8) 1986 - 2000 Baccalauréat ES, à Option Internationale (OIB)

