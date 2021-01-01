Raphael TIRAT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
International Executive with significant experience in Business Management, Business Development & Finance acquired in various sectors such as financial services & equipment goods over the last 17 years.
Also brings in depth-knowledge and experience in developed (Europe, Japan, USA) as well as emerging & fast-moving markets (Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa).
A leader who has the ability and taste for cross functional team-work in complex organisational environments. Develops strategies and uses organization skills to exceed objectives whilst bearing vision in mind. Able to combine logical and creative approaches.
I currently propose my expertise, creativity and motivation to ambitious, international, customer-focused businesses seeking a leader to drive successful development.
Key technical skills
• Strategy for new business design and implementation
• Distribution network development in B2B
• Multi cultural team management
• Business restructuring
• Finance business partnership
• Cross functional project management
Mes compétences :
Business development
Finance
Distribution network
Cross functional project management
Business management
Export
Gestion de projet
Strategie
Multi cultural talent management
Distribution
Restructuration d'entreprise
Développement international