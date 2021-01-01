Raphael TIRAT

International Executive with significant experience in Business Management, Business Development & Finance acquired in various sectors such as financial services & equipment goods over the last 17 years.



Also brings in depth-knowledge and experience in developed (Europe, Japan, USA) as well as emerging & fast-moving markets (Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa).



A leader who has the ability and taste for cross functional team-work in complex organisational environments. Develops strategies and uses organization skills to exceed objectives whilst bearing vision in mind. Able to combine logical and creative approaches.



I currently propose my expertise, creativity and motivation to ambitious, international, customer-focused businesses seeking a leader to drive successful development.



Key technical skills

• Strategy for new business design and implementation

• Distribution network development in B2B

• Multi cultural team management

• Business restructuring

• Finance business partnership

• Cross functional project management





Mes compétences :

Business development

Finance

Distribution network

Cross functional project management

Business management

Export

Gestion de projet

Strategie

Multi cultural talent management

Distribution

Restructuration d'entreprise

Développement international