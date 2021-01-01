Menu

Raphael TIRAT

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

International Executive with significant experience in Business Management, Business Development & Finance acquired in various sectors such as financial services & equipment goods over the last 17 years.

Also brings in depth-knowledge and experience in developed (Europe, Japan, USA) as well as emerging & fast-moving markets (Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa).

A leader who has the ability and taste for cross functional team-work in complex organisational environments. Develops strategies and uses organization skills to exceed objectives whilst bearing vision in mind. Able to combine logical and creative approaches.

I currently propose my expertise, creativity and motivation to ambitious, international, customer-focused businesses seeking a leader to drive successful development.

Key technical skills
• Strategy for new business design and implementation
• Distribution network development in B2B
• Multi cultural team management
• Business restructuring
• Finance business partnership
• Cross functional project management


Mes compétences :
Business development
Finance
Distribution network
Cross functional project management
Business management
Export
Gestion de projet
Strategie
Multi cultural talent management
Distribution
Restructuration d'entreprise
Développement international

Entreprises

  • Expandys Ltd - Directeur

    2018 - maintenant

  • Mulato Cosmetics International - Fondateur

    2015 - 2018

  • Steelcase - Directeur General Afrique

    Paris 2010 - 2014

  • Steelcase - Directeur Développement de la Distribution / Director, Distribution Business Development

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Developpement de la distribution de Steelcase en Europe Centrale et de l'Est, Scandinavie, Italie, CIS, Est Mediterraneen, Moyen Orient et Afrique. Elaboration de la strategie de distribution, recherche de partenaires locaux (concessionnaires ou distributeurs), developpement du reseau.

  • Steelcase Italy - Directeur Financier

    2006 - 2008

  • Steelcase International - International Finance Controller

    2006 - 2008 Responsable Financier pour l'Europe Centrale, de l'Est, Scandinavie, Italie, Moyen Orient et Afrique.
    Management d'une equipe de controleurs de gestion, lien avec un centre de services partages (shared service centre); mise en place d'une fonction pricing, restructuration, adaptation du business model.

  • Diebold Inc - Business Analyst

    2000 - 2006 Controleur de gestion commercial au sein de Diebold France,
    puis Analyste reporting au sein d'une equipe de projet chargee de la mise en place du nouvel ERP,
    puis Controleur Groupe au sein du siege europeen.
    Base en France, aux USA, puis au UK.

  • Societe Generale Group - Sales / Financial Engineer

    PARIS 1996 - 1999 Commercial produits de gestion d'actifs en France au sein de Barep, filiale SG,
    puis Coordinateur de projets au sein de Societe Generale Tokyo.

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Sales Team Management

  • Harvard Business School (Boston)

    Boston 2010 - 2010 Global Strategic Management Program

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 1993 - 1996 Finance

  • Lycée Camille Guerin

    Poitiers 1992 - 1993

  • Lycée Guez De Balzac (Angouleme)

    Angouleme 1989 - 1992 Bac C

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :