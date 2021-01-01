Menu

Raphael ZACCARDI

Saint-Denis

En résumé

- New Position as Managing Director for MWM Operations / Caterpillar Energy Solutions, in Mannheim, effective September 2014.

- 27 years in Industry (Mechanical International Corporation
- 12 years abroad in top management positions (general manager in operational units/entities)
- 8 years as Member of the executive board of CAT FRANCE
- Designed and executed restructuring plans during economical downturn
- Developped and implemented Lean Mfg in large manufacturing site
- President du CHSCT / Focus 2010-2015 on RPS (Risques psycho-sociaux)

- Lead for major manufacturing redesign and Industrial Strategy
- APICS CPIM and CSCP Certified - lean 6Sigma certified
- LaMarsh Change Master certified
- Execuitve MBA Stanford in 2012 2013

Mes compétences :
Supply chain
Leadership
International
Lean
General management
Conduite du changement
EHS

Entreprises

  • Caterpillar - Direction Technique

    Saint-Denis maintenant

  • Caterpillar France - Directeur Strategie Industrielle et Services Techniques

    Saint-Denis maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 1982 - 1985 Gestion de production

Réseau

