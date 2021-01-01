Raphael ZACCARDI

- New Position as Managing Director for MWM Operations / Caterpillar Energy Solutions, in Mannheim, effective September 2014.
- 27 years in Industry (Mechanical International Corporation
- 12 years abroad in top management positions (general manager in operational units/entities)
- 8 years as Member of the executive board of CAT FRANCE
- Designed and executed restructuring plans during economical downturn
- Developped and implemented Lean Mfg in large manufacturing site
- President du CHSCT / Focus 2010-2015 on RPS (Risques psycho-sociaux)
- Lead for major manufacturing redesign and Industrial Strategy
- APICS CPIM and CSCP Certified - lean 6Sigma certified
- LaMarsh Change Master certified
- Execuitve MBA Stanford in 2012 2013
Mes compétences :
Supply chain
Leadership
International
Lean
General management
Conduite du changement
EHS