Raphaelle CHAINE

Raphaëlle's research interests include computer graphics, 3D geometric modelling and computational geometry. After completing her PhD in computer science from the Université Claude Bernard in France in the domain of point set surfaces analysis, Raphaëlle joined the PRISME team at INRIA Sophia Antipolis as she got hired by the Université de Nice as an associate professor. During 3 years, she focused her work on 3D reconstruction and computational geometry. Since 2003, Raphaëlle is a member of the LIRIS (CNRS) research laboratory and the University of Lyon 1. She was deeply involved in the creation and the animation of the LIRIS research team GeoMod that she is now heading. She obtained a professorship in Computer Science in september 2013. She graduated with an engineer degree of the Ecole Centrale of Lyon, with a third year specialisation in Applied Mathematics at the Ecole Centrale of Paris in France.