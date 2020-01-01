Retail
Rayad B.
Ajouter
Rayad B.
Metz
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Entreprises
Cooper Standard Automotive
- Senior Program Manager
Metz (57000)
2016 - maintenant
Honeywell Turbo
- Chef de projet
2012 - 2016
Honeywell Turbo
- Ingénieur
2006 - 2012
Delphi
- Ingenieur Matériaux
Luxembourg
2003 - 2006
Formations
ICN Business School ICN
Nancy
2008 - 2010
MBA
UTBM (Belfort)
Belfort
1997 - 2002
Ingénieur
Mécanique - Automatisme - Electronique
Réseau
Anne Marie RONAYNE
Anthony HAMEN
Daniel CHARLES
Kamel OUAREM
Lamyaa BARZEM
Mce - MÉTALURGIE CARACTÉRISATION EXPERTISE
Souad MEKBEL MESSOUCI
Stéphane MONTESINO
Thierry BOURNONVILLE