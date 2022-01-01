Menu

Remi LOEVENBRUCK

  • Rochling Automotive Ag & Co Kg
  • Technical Account Manager

worms [D]

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bureau d'études
Project management
Quality
International Management
Innovation
International
Commercial
engineering
sales
purchasing
International project management
SCR
Analyse fonctionnelle
Fuel

Entreprises

  • Rochling Automotive Ag & Co Kg - Technical Account Manager

    Technique | worms [D] 2015 - maintenant Sales / technical interface to the OEM

  • YAPP Automotovive Parts Ltd - SCR Tank manager

    Technique | Troisdorf [D] 2013 - 2015

  • TRW - Consultant DFMEA

    Enkenbach-Alsenborn [D] 2012 - 2012

  • ACCIALE FORMATION / FAURECIA - Consultant

    Mouzon (08210) 2011 - 2012 Program Manager VA/VE - Faurecia
    For Japanese OEM & Dacia

  • Raval Europe - Ingenieur Resident

    Marketing | Bascharage [L] 2006 - 2010 Marketing /Sales department
    - Resident engineer for Inergy [F] ,TI Automotive [D] – Raval Israel :
    > Technical, Quality & Commercial customer’s interface from initial
    contact until start of production. [Regular meeting at customer]
    - Program Management
    1. Program Manager Israel :
    > Lead support of Development team in Israel.
    > Technical interface plant/suppliers for new project
    > Creation of transferring structure for Raval Group for new project
    from Israel Technical Centre to production abroad [i.e. Project
    review, Check list, RASIC, Timing, etc…]
    2. Program Manager Luxembourg :
    > Project follow up & transfer from Israel Technical Centre to
    production plant in Luxembourg.

  • Delphi - Project manager - Senior Product Engineer

    Bascharage [L] 2003 - 2006 Sensor & Actuators
    1. Project manager:
    > Purge solenoid Volvo[S]/Ford[UK] SI 6 Engine program
    Development with team in Portugal, Sweden & Mexico
    2. Senior Product Engineer:
    > Exhaust Sensors & Actuators products for Daimler, Volvo Trucks, PSA, Renault, Opel.

  • Delphi - Project manager - Senior Product Engineer

    Bascharage [L] 1999 - 2003 Canister / Fuel Handling & Evap
    1. Project manager:
    > Cost reduction program responsible canister group
    2. Senior Product Engineer:
    > Technical supervision of all Europeans projects
    3. Product Engineer:
    > Canister development OPEL Vectra & Signum, BMW 1 & 3 series, Daimler M-Class Program.

  • Plastic Omnium - R & D Product Engineer Fuel System

    Technique | Compiègne (60200) 1994 - 1999 - Fuel system development for Euro VI [Emission reduction] Renault Megane
    - Development of new sub functions (filler head, connection, pipe) internally & with partnership.

  • KUKA - Industrial Robots Technician

    Technique | Villebon 1991 - 1994

  • Technical High school Diderot – Paris [F] - Teacher for Automation, technical drawing and machining.

    Autre | Paris (75000) 1990 - 1991

  • Armee de l'Air - Sergent

    Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 1987 - 1988

Formations

  • IUT (Saint Denis)

    Saint Denis 1985 - 1987 Génie Mecanique et Productique

  • Lycée Fenelon

    Paris 1981 - 1985 Serie C [Maths & Physics]

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :