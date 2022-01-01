Menu

Rémy HOHR

VILLING

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Production
Automobile

Entreprises

  • FREMARC - Superviseur de production

    2012 - maintenant

  • Johnson Controls - Coordinateur superviseur de production

    Colombes 1990 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :