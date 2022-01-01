Menu

Reynald CHEKHINA

PARIS

En résumé

Systèmes exploitation: Windows 2000/XP/2003/2008/Seven, RedHat Enterprise Linux v3/v4/v5/v6, IBM AIX v5.3/v6.1/v7.1
Infrastructure : DNS, DHCP, WINS, AD, WSUS, Exchange 2003, Symantec Antivirus.
Virtualisation : Vmware v3.5/v4.1/v5.0/v5.1, Citrix Presentation server v4.0/v 4.5.
Stockage : IBM DS4700/DS5000/DS5100/V7000
Transfert de flux : Axway CFT.
Programmation : VBscript, Batch, bash, php, powershell.
Langue : Anglais écrit, technique. Espagnol orale.


Mes compétences :
Informatique
Linux
Microsoft Windows Server
UNIX AIX
Stockage
Réseau
Storage Area Network
VMware
Citrix XenApp

Entreprises

  • Athanor - Ingénieur système linux, aix, stockage

    2012 - maintenant Ingénieur systèmes Linux AIX Storage IBM ITS CEP FRANCE, noisy-le-grand.

    Administration de 10 serveurs AIX, 120 serveurs Linux, 5 Baies Storwize, 2 baies DS5100, 2 baies DS5000, 4 baies DS4700.

    Mode projet : Mise en production de projets informatiques de la Grande Distribution (Back Office, Middle Office de l’encaissement et PRA Galeries Lafayette, cloud privé de CEGID, cloud privé de ASPAWAY, infrastruture IBM ITS CEP)

    Récurrent : Gestion des incidents et des changements de production.

    - Administration de Redhat Entreprise Linux v5/v6 et Suse Enterprise linux 10. Gestion des utilisateurs, des partitions LVM, bonding des cartes réseaux, migration Boot on SAN, PRA, Spacewalk, Katello, syslog, radius.

    - Administration de IBM AIX v5.3/v6.1/v7.1, VIO et NIM. Gestion des utilisateurs, des partitions LVM, migration v5.3 vers v7.1, création de LPAR, VSCSI, NPIV.

    - Administration de baie de stockage IBM DS4700/DS5000/DS5100/V7000. Ajout de Host, création de lun, mappage de Host, et réplication inter baie.

    - Administration de switch SAN Brocade/Qlogic/Cisco. Configuration de port, création d’alias, et de zone.

  • Athanor - Administrateur windows linux, Vmware

    2006 - 2012
    Ingènieur système windows linux IBM ITD FRANCE, paris.

    Gestion d'incidents et changements et réalisation de projets client sur 300 serveurs windows et 100 serveurs linux en environnement de production des comptes Galeries Lafayette, Laser Loyalty et Cofinoga.

    Installation, configuration et gestion :

    Windows serveur 2000,2003 et 2008 (Active DIrectory, DNS,DHCP,WINS,WSUS)
    Citrix Presentation server 4.0 et Citrix Xenapp 4.5.
    Vmware ESX 3.5 et Vmware ESX/ESXi Vsphere 4.1 (HA,VMOTION,DRS, VM Converter, VUM,VCB).
    RedHat Linux 3, 4 et 5.
    Microsoft SQL 2000,2005,2008.
    Apache, IBMHTTPSERVER, IBMIHS.
    Axway CFT windows.

    Septembre 2003
    à septembre 2006 :

    Novo Nordisk : Technicien informatique Novo Nordisk, La Défense, Paris.

    Gestion de 380 postes clients, dépannage matériel et logiciels, Helpdesk et
    Hotline

    Installation, configuration et gestion :

    Microsoft 2000, XP, suite Office
    Comptes utilisateurs Active directory
    Boites mail Microsoft Exchange 2003
    Microsoft ISA 2004

Formations

