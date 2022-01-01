Retail
Reynald LESCURE
Reynald LESCURE
AUBAIS
Entreprises
SCOPROM
- COMPTABLE
maintenant
GROUPE LAFONT
- CHEF COMPTABLE
2005 - 2008
Comptabilité générale pour 8 SARL, 1 SAS et une SA. Fiscalité, travaux inventaire jusqu'au Bilan.
MSA DU GARD
- COMPTABLE
2004 - 2004
SCA COVIAL
- COMPTABLE
2000 - 2002
MARINE NATIONALE
- COMPTABLE
Paris
1999 - 2000
SERVICE MILITAIRE BASE AERONAVALE TOULON
JCB AERO
- COMPTABLE
1997 - 1998
Formations
CAMARGUES (Nîmes)
Nîmes
2004 - 2005
DECF COMPTA
IFC
Nîmes
2001 - 2003
comptabilite
bts compta
IFC
Avignon
1997 - 1998
BTS COMPTA
Gaston Darboux (Nîmes)
Nîmes
1993 - 1996
compta
BEP et BAC PRO COMPTA
Réseau
Alexis BOISSET
Géraud DAUDE
Guilhem BERTHALON
Michel BIARD
Yves MAUROY