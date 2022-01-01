Menu

Reynald LESCURE

AUBAIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SCOPROM - COMPTABLE

    maintenant

  • GROUPE LAFONT - CHEF COMPTABLE

    2005 - 2008 Comptabilité générale pour 8 SARL, 1 SAS et une SA. Fiscalité, travaux inventaire jusqu'au Bilan.

  • MSA DU GARD - COMPTABLE

    2004 - 2004

  • SCA COVIAL - COMPTABLE

    2000 - 2002

  • MARINE NATIONALE - COMPTABLE

    Paris 1999 - 2000 SERVICE MILITAIRE BASE AERONAVALE TOULON

  • JCB AERO - COMPTABLE

    1997 - 1998

Formations

  • CAMARGUES (Nîmes)

    Nîmes 2004 - 2005 DECF COMPTA

  • IFC

    Nîmes 2001 - 2003 comptabilite

    bts compta

  • IFC

    Avignon 1997 - 1998 BTS COMPTA

  • Gaston Darboux (Nîmes)

    Nîmes 1993 - 1996 compta

    BEP et BAC PRO COMPTA

