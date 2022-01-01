Menu

Rezki BOUBRIT

Nozay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Nokia Networks - Customer Project Manager

    Nozay 2010 - maintenant Customer Project Manager at Nokia Networks

  • Nokia Networks - Technical Project Manager

    Nozay 2007 - 2010 Technical Project Manager at Nokia Solutions and Networks

  • Alcatel Lucent - O&M Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Orascom Telecom project:

    Managing all operational and maintenance issues for access and core subsystems (BSS, NSS, VAS, and transmission).

  • Lacom (Groupe Orascom) - Core Network Senior Team leader

    2005 - 2007 Deployment of NGN Network for the new fixed line Network operator (Softswitch, Mediagateway

  • Sofrecom Algérie (Groupe France Telecom) - Ingénieur Télécom

    2002 - 2005

  • Alcatel - Stagiaire / Ingénieur Test UTRAN

    Paris 2002 - 2002 Stage de fin d'etudes (Mastere spécialisé - Réseaux et service Telecoms): Test d'integration - OMC-R (3G)

  • Algérie Telecom - Ingénieur Commutation

    Alger 1999 - 2001 Exploitation and management AXE10 ERICSSON

Formations

Réseau