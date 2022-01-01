Rezki BOUBRIT

-
Nokia Networks
- Customer Project Manager
Nozay
2010 - maintenant
Customer Project Manager at Nokia Networks
-
Nokia Networks
- Technical Project Manager
Nozay
2007 - 2010
Technical Project Manager at Nokia Solutions and Networks
-
Alcatel Lucent
- O&M Manager
Paris
2007 - 2007
Orascom Telecom project:
Managing all operational and maintenance issues for access and core subsystems (BSS, NSS, VAS, and transmission).
-
Lacom (Groupe Orascom)
- Core Network Senior Team leader
2005 - 2007
Deployment of NGN Network for the new fixed line Network operator (Softswitch, Mediagateway
-
Sofrecom Algérie (Groupe France Telecom)
- Ingénieur Télécom
2002 - 2005
-
Alcatel
- Stagiaire / Ingénieur Test UTRAN
Paris
2002 - 2002
Stage de fin d'etudes (Mastere spécialisé - Réseaux et service Telecoms): Test d'integration - OMC-R (3G)
-
Algérie Telecom
- Ingénieur Commutation
Alger
1999 - 2001
Exploitation and management AXE10 ERICSSON