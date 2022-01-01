Riadh BEN ARFI

ITIL V3 Foundation certified
WSS3
SharePoint 2007
MOSS
SharePoint 2010
SharePoint 2013
SharePoint development (Solutions, Apps, branding, WebParts, TimerJobs, Workflows...) using
- Visual Studio
- MS SharePoint Designer
- MS InfoPath
- HTML5, Javascript, CSS3, JQuery, AngularJS, Bootstrap
- Ajax, CSOM, REST/oData...
- SharePoint WorkFlows
- Nintex
- K2 BlackPearl
WebService and WCF development
IIS Environment, ASP and ASP.NET
SQL Server 2000/2005/32008/2012
Active directory (Domains, GPOs, and scripting)
Quest Active Roles console
MS Exchange
Windows 2003/2008/2012 Server Environment (DC, DHCP, DNS, FTP, IIS, WSUS…)
Informatique
SQL
JavaScript
Oracle
JQuery
Microsoft SharePoint 2013
K2 BlackPearl
Angular JS
Bootstrap
