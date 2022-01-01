Menu

Riadh BEN ARFI

TUNIS

En résumé

ITIL V3 Foundation certified

WSS3
SharePoint 2007
MOSS
SharePoint 2010
SharePoint 2013

SharePoint development (Solutions, Apps, branding, WebParts, TimerJobs, Workflows...) using
- Visual Studio
- MS SharePoint Designer
- MS InfoPath

- HTML5, Javascript, CSS3, JQuery, AngularJS, Bootstrap
- Ajax, CSOM, REST/oData...

- SharePoint WorkFlows
- Nintex
- K2 BlackPearl

WebService and WCF development

IIS Environment, ASP and ASP.NET

SQL Server 2000/2005/32008/2012
Active directory (Domains, GPOs, and scripting)
Quest Active Roles console
MS Exchange

Windows 2003/2008/2012 Server Environment (DC, DHCP, DNS, FTP, IIS, WSUS…)

Informatique
SQL
JavaScript
Oracle
JQuery
Microsoft SharePoint 2013
K2 BlackPearl
Angular JS
Bootstrap

Entreprises

  • Fidelity Investments - Senior Technical Analyst - SharePoint

    2010 - 2015 •Design and develop SharePoint components (Solutions, Apps, Web Parts, App Parts, master pages, page layouts, custom lists, custom forms etc…) using Visual Studio, SharePoint designer and InfoPath.
    •Design and creation of workflows using SharePoint Designer, Nintex and K2.
    •SharePoint migration project from WSS3 to SharePoint 2013.
    •SharePoint Farm monitoring ad housekeeping : Logs, SCOM alerts, maintenance plans, patching etc...
    •3rd level technical support for SharePoint infrastructure : WSS 3.0, SharePoint 2010 and SharePoint 2013 (Prod, DEV et Test environments).

  • Stream Global Services - IT/Telecom Specialist

    Angers 2005 - 2010 •Network administration (LAN, WAN, LLI, xDSL, Wimax, Wifi and Cisco systems).
    •administration (Domain Controller, DNS, DHCP, WINS, ISA, FTP, VPN, IIS…).
    •SQL Server database administration (SQL Server 2005 and 2008)
    •Email administration (Lotus Domino and SameTime messenger)
    •Assist the migration from Lotus Domino to MS Exchange 2007
    •Troubleshooting, administration and support of telephony/VoIP system (Nortel, Avaya and Alcatel)
    •Deploy and setup a SharePoint infrastructure for France Group (3 sites in Tunisia and 2 sites in France), WSS3 + MS SQL server 2008 hosted on Windows 2003 R2 servers
    •Development a set of Webparts using MS C# 2008 (.NET Framework 3.5)
    •Manage custom lists and set connectivity with other databases (hosting telephony data)
    •Manage training of SharePoint to sites contributors

  • ETraining - General manager

    2001 - 2005 •Computer training
    •Software development.
    •Web development
    •Network implementation

  • Group InfoComm - Development service director

    2000 - 2001 •Managing a team of 5 developers
    •Management software development (Sales, Production, HR, Accounting)

  • Infrarouge informatique - Developer & trainer

    1998 - 1999 •Software development (Visual FoxPro6 and Visual Basic6)
    •Web development (HTML, ASP)
    •Training: MS Windows Environment, MS Office suite

  • El Afak Computer School - Trainer & IT operator

    1996 - 1997

Formations

