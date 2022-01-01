Richard NADOLSKI

__________________________________________________________________



Pre sales & Consulting Director at Prosodie

IT Consultant (Outsourcing projects) at Prosodie

Summary :



Strong knowledge of IT services along with deep information security knowledge (both technical and organizational).

Understanding of both technology and business processes.

Ability to work under pressure and to deliver on time. Positive, ‘can-do’ attitude.

Ability to monitor technical trends, anticipate client needs and develop appropriate leading edge approaches.

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal. Attention to detail, combined with good listening and analytical abilities.

Specialties :



- Specialist in Outsourcing & IT Services - French & International projects

- Skilled at project management

- Financial approach & pricing Models definition for IT Services and Solutions

- Deep knowledge in security processes (Entreprise Security Policy, BS7799 & ISO 1-7799, CLUSIF member, Disaster Recovery Plan, Risks Assessment)

- Deep knowledge of security solutions and associated infrastructures

- Operating systems and messaging services



