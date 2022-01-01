Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rodolphe BERNARD
Ajouter
Rodolphe BERNARD
Maurepas
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Entreprises
Baxter
- Market Access Manager
Maurepas
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Cel & Pharma (Brussel)
Brussel
2014 - 2014
Réseau
Amelie WEYNE
Armelle BONFANTI
Bernard LANDES
Christophe PIEDNOIR
Julien GAUTIER
Magali ONEN
Olivier FOUQUES
Rahali SARAH
Thierry SAMSON
Vincent LABAEYE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z