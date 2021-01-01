Rodolphe SARTRE

Entreprises
-
Geodis
- Responsable Achats et Infrastructures
Levallois-Perret
2013 - maintenant
-
Geodis Calberson
- Responsable Achats
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2013
-
Geodis Calberson
- Correspondant Achats Régional
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2011
-
Geodis Calberson
- Chef de service achats
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2011
-
Geodis Calberson
- Acheteur
Levallois-Perret
2001 - 2007
-
Geodis Calberson
- Employé administratif qualifié
Levallois-Perret
2000 - 2001
-
Geodis Calberson
- Chef d'équipe
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2000
-
Geodis Calberson
- Manutentionnaire
Clichy
1995 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée