Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain CHOMIER
Ajouter
Romain CHOMIER
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation
GPEC
Recrutement
SIRH
Entreprises
Bolloré
- Contrôleur de gestion sociale
Puteaux
2014 - maintenant
Grands Moulins de Paris
- Compensation and Benefits
IVRY SUR SEINE
2008 - 2014
Formations
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE
Lyon
maintenant
Réseau
Anne ROUX
Claire WIRTHNER
Dominique JAUZENQUE
Jérémy CASTAGNET
Jil CROQUET
Maurin GERBET
Norma POULIN
Patrick ENGRAND
Rajae MESBAH KOCABOZ
Stephane POIGNANT