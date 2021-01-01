Romain D'INCA

Après plusieurs années d'implication en Recherche et Développement, j'ai rejoint l'équipe de management de produits du groupe Nuscience (www.nuscience.be/). Ce nouveau challenge professionnel dans un environnement pluri-culturel me permet de diffuser l'esprit d'innovation du groupe auprès des clients de nos solutions et des acteurs du secteur de la Nutrition et Santé animales partout dans le monde.



Vous trouverez ci-dessous les liens certaines de mes publications:



Influence of saccharomyces cerevisiae ( Actisaf sc 47 ® ) as feed additive in gestation or lactation diets on sows and nursing piglets health and performance. Arhiv veterinarske medicine. 2016 Vol. 9, No. 2, 39



Effect of feed supplementation with live yeast on the intestinal transcriptome profile of weaning pigs orally challenged with Escherichia coli F4. Animal. 2016 Jun 30:1-12.



Kinetic of Transit of a Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Probiotic Strain along Gastrointestinal Tract of Cannulated Healthy Pigs. ARC Journal of Animal and Veterinary Sciences (AJAVS) Vol 1, Issue 2, 2015, PP 17-26.



Alternatives to Antibiotics to Prevent Necrotic Enteritis in Broiler Chickens: A Microbiologist's Perspective. Front Microbiol. 2015 Dec 1;6:1336.



Comparison of three patterns of feed supplementation with live Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast on postweaning diarrhea, health status, and blood metabolic profile of susceptible weaning pigs orally challenged with Escherichia coli F4ac. J Anim Sci. 2015 May;93(5):2225-33.



The effects of live yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae on post-weaning diarrhea, immune response and growth performance in weaned piglets. Journal of Animal Science Dec 2013.



Effects of live yeast supplementation to gestation and lactation diets on reproductive performance, immunological parameters and milk composition in sows. Livestock Science 2013 Jan 30



Use of a colon simulation technique to assess the effect of live yeast on fermentation parameters and microbiota of the colon of pig. J Anim Sci. 2012 Dec;90 Suppl 4:353-5



Redox potential of cecum content of growing pigs and its relation with pH and VFA concentration. J Anim Sci. 2012 Dec;90 Suppl 4:409-11



Effects of dietary yeast strains on immunoglobulin in colostrum and milk of sows. Vet Immunol Immunopathol. 2012 Sep 26



Saccharomyces cerevisiae modulates immune gene expressions and inhibits ETEC-mediated ERK1/2 and p38 signaling pathways in intestinal epithelial cells. PLoS One. 2011 Apr 4;6(4):e18573.



Intrauterine growth restriction delays feeding-induced gut adaptation in term newborn pigs. Neonatology. 2011;99(3):208-16.



Fatal effects of a neonatal high-protein diet in low-birth-weight piglets used as a model of intrauterine growth restriction. Neonatology. 2010 Jun;97(4):321-8.



Intrauterine growth restriction modifies the developmental pattern of intestinal structure, transcriptomic profile and bacterial colonization in neonatal pigs. J Nutr. 2010 May;140(5):925-31.



IUGR does not predispose to necrotizing enterocolitis or compromise postnatal intestinal adaptation in preterm pigs. Pediatr Res. 2010 Jan;67(1):54-9.



Mes compétences :

Recherche et développement international

Gestion de budgets

Statistiques

Probiotiques

Santé animale

Nutrition

R&D

Rigueur

Gestion de projet

Conception d'essais animaux

Rédaction scientifique