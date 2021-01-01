Menu

Romain DEVRIESE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FED SUPPLY - Directeur

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant

  • UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Ponzano Veneto 2008 - 2010

  • PAGE PERSONNEL - Manager Exécutif

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :