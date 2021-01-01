Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DEVRIESE
Ajouter
Romain DEVRIESE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FED SUPPLY
- Directeur
PARIS
2010 - maintenant
UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
Ponzano Veneto
2008 - 2010
PAGE PERSONNEL
- Manager Exécutif
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Lyon
1997 - 2001
Réseau
Antoine NEUVILLE
Caroline DUCROT
Chantal HUGUES
Faq Logistique (PORTAIL LOGISTIQUE)
Guillaume LOUËT
Jocelyne TITREN
Laurent TAVERNIER
Pierre JEANDEL
Thomas CHATAIN
Valérie JULIEN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z