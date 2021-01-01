Menu

Romain GAUCHERAND

Lestrem

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

My technical and scientific education enabled me to get a certain level of expertise in the food sector. After being engineer graduated in 2010, i decided to reinforce my original training with a commercial and managerial one thanks to a Master degree in International Food business Management at ESSEC Business School, Paris, doubled with a quarter exchange program with Indian Institute Mangement (IIMA) in Ahmedabad, India. This has provided me skills in both technical and commercial fields, moving in a multicultural environment.

After some years in Roquette Company as Sales Manager for overseas regions, I am now open to any job opportunity in this field.

Hard worker, results oriented, and persistent in the tasks I am engaged in, I like working in a challenging and multicultural environment, and being in strong contact with my clients or representatives.

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Business
COMMERCE
Commercial
Curiosité
International
Management
Marketing
Organisé
Orienté client
Perseverance
PME
Technico commercial
Technique
Valeurs humaines
Développement commercial
Vente
Négociation
Communication
Organisation

Entreprises

  • ROQUETTE FRERES - Responsable commercial export

    Lestrem 2012 - maintenant Managing two people, my role in Roquette Company is to develop the sales in a specific area composed by three main regions: Oceania, South West Asia, and Middle East countries. In that way, I give the orientation to the development of my regions thanks to a network of agents and distributors, representing my Company locally. By several business trip on the grounds, I support them and ensure the directions they take is aligned with the one I suggest, and the one decided by Roquette. Hence my role is to develop the regions, increase the business with current clients, develop new sales thanks to the technical support (local + Roquette), and orientate my agents network. On a daily basis I work very closely with the financial and Accounting teams, the logistics, Quality and technique Depts and of course commercial ones.

  • NATUREX SA - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial Food France

    Avignon 2011 - 2012 - Responsabilité et développement d’un portefeuille clients
    - Gestion et Réalisation d'un budget
    - Prospection de nouveaux clients / Prise de RDV et visite clients - - Suivi en back Office
    - Présence sur les salons agroalimentaires
    - Interface avec les différents services / Gestion de projets-clients
    - Négociation de prix

  • UNILEVER / AMORA-MAILLE - Amélioration Continue

    2010 - 2010 Stage 6 mois: Montée en cadence et optimisation d’une nouvelle ligne de
    fabrication, amélioration continue (TPM, SMED, Kaizen).

  • STIRAM - Amélioration Continue

    2009 - 2010 Stage 3 mois: Mise en place du Lean Manufacturing, VSM et 5S, optimisation des flux internes. Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement.

  • ERNST & YOUNG / CHARLES FARAUD - Contrôle de gestion / Production

    2009 - 2009 Stage 3 mois: Travail pour CHARLES FARAUD en collaboration avec le cabinet de Conseil extérieur ERNST & YOUNG sur la mise en place d’un nouveau système d’analyse des coûts, analyses historiques de données et validation sur le terrain.

  • DANONE GmbH - Production

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Stage 6 mois: Usine en Allemagne, Ochsenfurt. Analyse et réduction des pertes matières sur les lignes de fabrication de yaourts. Langue parlée: Allemand

  • ROQUETTE FRERES - Stagiaire technico-commercial, Export

    Lestrem 2008 - 2008 Stage 3 mois: Mise en place d'un système de webconférence avec les agents et filiales de Roquette dans le monde. Organisation et participation aux webconférences: Discussion sur les projets en cours et à venir. Rédaction et mise à jour de tableaux de bord. Langues parlées: Français et Anglais

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Montpellier (Ex-ISIM)

    Montpellier maintenant

  • Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) (Ahmedabad)

    Ahmedabad 2011 - 2011 Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (3 mois, été 2011)

    Echange universitaire en MBA, 3 mois

  • ESSEC Mastère Spécialisé En Management International Agroalimentaire (Lyon)

    Lyon 2010 - 2011

  • Polytech'Montpellier (Ex ISIM) (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2006 - 2010 Ecole d'ingénieurs

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :