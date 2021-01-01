Romain GAUCHERAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
My technical and scientific education enabled me to get a certain level of expertise in the food sector. After being engineer graduated in 2010, i decided to reinforce my original training with a commercial and managerial one thanks to a Master degree in International Food business Management at ESSEC Business School, Paris, doubled with a quarter exchange program with Indian Institute Mangement (IIMA) in Ahmedabad, India. This has provided me skills in both technical and commercial fields, moving in a multicultural environment.
After some years in Roquette Company as Sales Manager for overseas regions, I am now open to any job opportunity in this field.
Hard worker, results oriented, and persistent in the tasks I am engaged in, I like working in a challenging and multicultural environment, and being in strong contact with my clients or representatives.
Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Business
COMMERCE
Commercial
Curiosité
International
Management
Marketing
Organisé
Orienté client
Perseverance
PME
Technico commercial
Technique
Valeurs humaines
Développement commercial
Vente
Négociation
Communication
Organisation