Romain GAUCHERAND

My technical and scientific education enabled me to get a certain level of expertise in the food sector. After being engineer graduated in 2010, i decided to reinforce my original training with a commercial and managerial one thanks to a Master degree in International Food business Management at ESSEC Business School, Paris, doubled with a quarter exchange program with Indian Institute Mangement (IIMA) in Ahmedabad, India. This has provided me skills in both technical and commercial fields, moving in a multicultural environment.



After some years in Roquette Company as Sales Manager for overseas regions, I am now open to any job opportunity in this field.



Hard worker, results oriented, and persistent in the tasks I am engaged in, I like working in a challenging and multicultural environment, and being in strong contact with my clients or representatives.



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire

Business

COMMERCE

Commercial

Curiosité

International

Management

Marketing

Organisé

Orienté client

Perseverance

PME

Technico commercial

Technique

Valeurs humaines

Développement commercial

Vente

Négociation

Communication

Organisation