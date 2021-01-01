Menu

Romain GIBOULET

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Gestion Projet Web & Web Marketing
Gestion Partenariats
Gestion d'équipe publishing (SEO/SEM, Dev, CRM, Graphiste, Rédacteurs, Affiliates & Trafic Manager...)
Reporting et optimisation des performances

Mes compétences :
CPA
CRM
Community management
SEO
Affiliation
Content management
Marketing opérationnel
Rédacteur web
Stratégie web
Web marketing
Gambling
Google analytics
Project management
Google adwords
Achat d'espace
Gaming
Achat media
Budgeting
Stratégie marketing
Poker
Publishing
Gestion de projets
Web
Web content
Marketing
AdExchange
SEM

Entreprises

  • Ludio Media - Président

    2015 - maintenant Ludio Média est un éditeur de sites Internet et de contenus spécialisés dans le sport et la thématique des Jeux. RueDesJoueurs.com, portail français numéro 1 sur la thématique des jeux d'argent en ligne appartient désormais à Ludio Media.

  • Makazi - Chef de Projet Web Marketing - Head Of Publishing Makazi

    2011 - 2014 Responsable du Pole publishing de la société Gamned! comprenant notamment le site RueDesJoueurs.com leadeur français dans le secteur de l'affiliation et des jeux d'argents en ligne .

    Missions :

    - Stratégie & Gestion opérationnelle du réseau de sites web de la société
    - Recrutement, Gestion & Stratégie de Monétisation des Partenariats : SoFoot.com, lepost.fr, Fan2Sport.com, Le10Sport.com, LaProvence.com...
    - Management d'une équipe Publishing/IT (7 à 10 personnes) : Consultants SEO/SEM, Développeurs, CRM/Support Manager, Affiliate & Trafic Manager, Graphiste, Rédacteurs Web, Journalistes
    - Relations commerciales et Stratégiques avec les opérateurs de jeux d'argent en ligne européens (bwin, bectlic, PMU.fr, FDJ.fr, PokerStars) et les différentes plateforme d'affiliations (Tradedoubler, Zanox, Affilinet..)
    - Planification et mise en place de campagnes média
    - Reporting de l'activité et définition des KPIs
    - Élaboration des budgets annuels
    - Étude du Trafic (Google Analytics)
    - Gestion de Projets Web et Mobile
    - Définition des besoins et réalisation de Cahier des charges

  • Gamned - RueDesJoueurs.com - Content & Community Manager

    2010 - 2010 - Définition de la ligne éditoriale des sites
    - Planing et formation des rédacteurs aux techniques de référencement et contenus Web
    - Monétisation des contenus
    - Architecture Web (Joomla, Wordpress)

  • Gamned - RueDesJoueurs.com - Chef de Projet - Poker

    2009 - 2010 - Création des sections & sites de Poker de la société
    - Mise en place d'une stratégie de monétisation
    - Production de contenus

  • PokerNews Ltd - Ibus Media - Content & Community Manager

    2006 - 2009 - Création & Gestion de la communauté de PokerNews France
    - Rédaction de contenu
    - Lancement du système de micro-blogging my.pokernews.com
    - Reporting Live Tournois (Traduction Anglais -> Français)
    - Mise en place d'opération Marketing

  • Sivit SARL - Datacenter Redbus Interhouse Courbevoie - Stagiaire Administrateur Réseau

    2006 - 2006 Mise en place de script en Perl pour le Monitoring des équipements réseaux
    Gestion SNMP du parc des routeurs, switchs...

