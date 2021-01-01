Romain GIBOULET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille
Gestion Projet Web & Web Marketing
Gestion Partenariats
Gestion d'équipe publishing (SEO/SEM, Dev, CRM, Graphiste, Rédacteurs, Affiliates & Trafic Manager...)
Reporting et optimisation des performances
Mes compétences :
CPA
CRM
Community management
SEO
Affiliation
Content management
Marketing opérationnel
Rédacteur web
Stratégie web
Web marketing
Gambling
Google analytics
Project management
Google adwords
Achat d'espace
Gaming
Achat media
Budgeting
Stratégie marketing
Poker
Publishing
Gestion de projets
Web
Web content
Marketing
AdExchange
SEM
Pas de formation renseignée