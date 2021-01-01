Menu

Romain GOUJARD

SURESNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Croix

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CAPGEMINI

    SURESNES maintenant

  • CACF

    maintenant

  • Crédit-Agricole Consumer Finance (Finaref-Sofinco) - Responsable de Partenariat

    2010 - maintenant

  • FINAREF - Responsable Etudes Economiques et Financières

    2007 - 2010

  • FINAREF - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2003 - 2007

  • CAP GEMINI - Contrôleur de Gestion

    SURESNES 2000 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :