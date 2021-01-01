Romain JULIA

Professional environment :15 years of expertise in selling pharmaceuticals, medical devices and OTC products mainly on behalf of pharmaceutical companies specialized in ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, dermatology, cosmetic, neurology, oncology, primary care.



As Business Development Director, I work closely with the President and Board of Directors to actively secure the organization’s long-term financial growth by setting and implementing strategic goals for Business Development.



Analyze the progress of revenue-generation goals and make recommendations for adjustments/interventions as required

Identify opportunities to bid for and acquire new projects

Research and recommend grant and funding opportunities

Participate in proposal preparation as needed

Identify opportunities for both marketing and selling Sesderma's products and services

Actively manage key relationships with existing and prospective clients



Mes compétences :

Brésil

Espagnol

Export

International

Ophtalmologie

Santé

Marketing

Gestion de projet