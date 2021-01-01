Menu

Romain JULIA

CLERMONT FERRAND

En résumé

Professional environment :15 years of expertise in selling pharmaceuticals, medical devices and OTC products mainly on behalf of pharmaceutical companies specialized in ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, dermatology, cosmetic, neurology, oncology, primary care.

As Business Development Director, I work closely with the President and Board of Directors to actively secure the organization’s long-term financial growth by setting and implementing strategic goals for Business Development.

Analyze the progress of revenue-generation goals and make recommendations for adjustments/interventions as required
Identify opportunities to bid for and acquire new projects
Research and recommend grant and funding opportunities
Participate in proposal preparation as needed
Identify opportunities for both marketing and selling Sesderma's products and services
Actively manage key relationships with existing and prospective clients

Mes compétences :
Brésil
Espagnol
Export
International
Ophtalmologie
Santé
Marketing
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Noreva - Directeur International

    2016 - maintenant

  • Laboratoires Sesderma - Directeur Business Dévelopement

    2014 - maintenant

  • Laboratoires THEA - Responsable de Zone Amériques

    CLERMONT FERRAND 2009 - 2014 Le Groupe THEA

    Créé en 1994 par Henri CHIBRET à partir d’une start-up de Recherche et Développement (TRANSPHYTO), les Laboratoires Théa sont devenus en moins de 10 ans le premier groupe indépendant français et européen en ophtalmologie et occupent le 8ème rang sur le marché mondial.
    Le chiffre d’affaires du Groupe Théa a pratiquement doublé au cours des 5 dernières années pour atteindre 131 millions d’Euros en 2007, 61 % étant réalisés à l’étranger.

    Présent dans 45 pays, en particulier en Europe (avec 10 filiales), en Afrique, en Amérique Latine mais également dans de nombreux autres pays, tels que Japon et Corée, le Groupe Théa revendique ses racines auvergnates. Le siège social de Clermont-Ferrand est au cœur du réseau qui regroupe 412 collaborateurs dans le monde, dont 190 en France.

    MISSIONS :
    Rattaché à la Direction des Opérations Internationales, je participe à la définition de la stratégie Export de ma zone, en assure la mise en œuvre et la décline en objectifs commerciaux.

    - Élaboration du Budget
    - Prospection de nouveaux marchés (analyse du potentiel, recherche de partenaires, négociation des contrats)
    - Lancement de nouveaux produits : plan marketing, actions promotionnelles
    - Montage des Business Plan, P&L

  • Laboratoires Pierre Fabre Médicament - Responsable de zone Amérique latine

    2006 - 2009 Pierre Fabre Médicament (2ème laboratoire privé en France), acteur majeur de l'industrie pharmaceutique, conçoit, produit et commercialise des médicaments dans de nombreux domaines thérapeutiques tels que la cancérologie, psychiatrie, urologie, cardiologie, phlébologie, gynécologie, etc.

    Pierre Fabre en chiffres (2006):

    CA : 1,6 Milliards d'euros (719 M€ Dermo-cosmétiques, 548 M€ Médicaments, 299 M€ Santé)
    43% International et 57% France
    Collaborateurs : 8923
    Présence dans + de 130 pays

    Fonctions occupées : Développement et animation des activités commerciales de Pierre Fabre Médicament en Amérique latine (CA & Marge contributive)

  • Laboratoires Beaufour Ipsen - Country Manager Brésil

    2003 - 2005 LABORATOIRES BEAUFOUR IPSEN :Ipsen est un groupe pharmaceutique européen créé en 1929 qui commercialise actuellement plus de 20 médicaments dans le monde entier. En 2004, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d’affaires consolidé de 770 millions d'euros.

    POSTE OCCUPE : Dans le cadre des opérations commerciales internationales, j'ai été recruté pour occuper le poste de Responsable des opérations pour l'ensemble du Brésil

    MISSIONS :
    - Responsable Commercial & Marketing (Grands comptes brésiliens) : Développement du CA & Marges / Stratégie marketing / Prospection de nouveaux distributeurs / Mise en place des réseaux de distribution
    - Reporting ventes, financier et réglementaire : budget financier, administration des ventes, veille réglementaire
    - Stratégie commerciale : Business plan, plan marketing et lancement produits, évaluation du montage d'une filiale au Brésil
    - Veille marketing et concurrentielle / Études de marché

  • Direction des Relations Economiques Extérieures - MINEFI - Attaché Commercial Mission Eco Buenos Aires- Secteur Santé

    1998 - 2003 J’ai tout d’abord débuté mon activité professionnelle au sein de la Mission Economique de Buenos Aires en tant que responsable du secteur de la santé pour l’Argentine et comme expert régional des sciences de la vie pour l’ensemble de la zone Amérique latine. Mon rôle principal a été d’appuyer et accompagner les entreprises françaises dans leur développement à l’international (conseil, prospection partenaires/distributeurs, coaching développement international). J’ai eu, dans le cadre de mes fonctions, l’opportunité de suivre et conseiller de nombreux laboratoires pharmaceutiques en phase de prospection et d’implantation sur cette zone.

    Fort de cette expérience, j’ai quitté fin 2003 l’administration pour prendre le poste de responsable des opérations Brésil pour le compte des laboratoires Ipsen

  • Direction des Relations Economiques Extérieures - MINEFI - Attaché Commercial - Secteur Agro - Mission Eco Hong Kong

    1997 - 1998 Appui commercial et stratégique aux entreprises françaises dans le cadre d’une mission de service public (recherche de débouchés, prospection partenaires/distributeurs, organisation d’évènements, études de marché)

  • Chambre de Commerce Franco Hongkongaise - Responsable Marketing

    1996 - 1997 - Définition de la politique et stratégie marketing de la Chambre de Commerce sur l'ensemble des prestations
    - Gestion des relations entre les membres et la Chambre
    - Gestion des relations avec l'ensemble du réseau des CCI en France (UCCIFE)
    - Mise en place de partenariat

Formations

  • StratX (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2006 'Building Pharmaceutical Marketing Talent'

  • IAE

    Perpignan 1995 - 1996 DESS Commerce International

    Commerce Extérieur

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1

    Toulouse 1994 - 1995 Maitrise de Droit Européen et International

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences Po (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1991 - 1994

  • Lycée Français Charles Lepierre (Lisbonne)

    Lisbonne 1988 - 1991 Sc. Eco

    à Lisbonne (Portugal)

