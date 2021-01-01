Romain JULIA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Clermont-Ferrand
Professional environment :15 years of expertise in selling pharmaceuticals, medical devices and OTC products mainly on behalf of pharmaceutical companies specialized in ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, dermatology, cosmetic, neurology, oncology, primary care.
As Business Development Director, I work closely with the President and Board of Directors to actively secure the organization’s long-term financial growth by setting and implementing strategic goals for Business Development.
Analyze the progress of revenue-generation goals and make recommendations for adjustments/interventions as required
Identify opportunities to bid for and acquire new projects
Research and recommend grant and funding opportunities
Participate in proposal preparation as needed
Identify opportunities for both marketing and selling Sesderma's products and services
Actively manage key relationships with existing and prospective clients
Mes compétences :
Brésil
Espagnol
Export
International
Ophtalmologie
Santé
Marketing
Gestion de projet