Romain LASNIER

LONDON

Bilingue Anglais-Français, je suis quelqu'un de travailleur et téméraire avec plus de 5 ans d'expérience en marketing (B2B et B2C). J'ai également acquis les compétences pour délivrer des communications très ciblées, qu'elles soient online ou offline. Axé sur l'obtention de résultats, je sais faire preuve d'initiatives pour tirer le meilleur des personnes avec lesquelles je travaille.

Je vous souhaite une bonne visite de mon profil Viadeo. N'hésitez pas à vous connecter également sur LinkedIn:
https://uk.linkedin.com/pub/romain-lasnier/40/a15/4a

French native, I am a hard working individual with 5 years' experience in marketing (B2B and B2C) who has the skills to deliver highly targeted online and offline communications. I am result oriented and I am able to use my own initiative to get the best out of myself as well as the team I work with.

Welcome and enjoy the visit on my Viadeo profile! Please also feel free to connect on LinkedIn:
Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Internet
Project management
Brand management
Learning
Photoshop / Illustrator
Créativité
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • StarLeaf - UK - Marketing Executive

    2016 - maintenant StarLeaf rassemble les gens par le pouvoir de la vidéoconférence. StarLeaf est un fournisseur de services avec une plateforme globale qui permet des services de vidéoconférences riches, fiables et sécurisés dans le monde entier, des sociétés figurant dans le classement Fortune 500 jusqu'aux petites entreprises. Qu'une entreprise choisisse un système StarLeaf ou qu'elle possède son propre système de conférence - comme par exemple Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize ou Avaya - StarLeaf supprime la complexité et le coût qu'engendre la gestion de ces systèmes, et permet à tout utilisateur d'appeler n'importe qui, quel que soit le système cible, y compris les utilisateurs de Microsoft Skype for Business.

    En tant que Marketing Executive, mon role est de manager la création et la localisation de supports et campagnes marketing pour le marché français. Je suis le lien entre le siège au Royaume-Uni et nos équipes en France pour assister les ventes sur ce territoire.

  • Mobizio - UK - Marketing Executive

    2015 - 2016 Un enjeu majeur ; construire et développer le marketing à partir de zéro :
    - Réaliser et/ou coordonner la production d'assets marketing tels que des vidéos de présentation, des études de cas print et vidéo, brochures etc.
    - Coordonner la réalisation du site web sur wordpress - construction de 80% de celui-ci par moi-même
    - Développer la stratégie SEO - Première page sur Google search UK pour "complex care solution" et "mobile working solution"
    - Construire la présence sur les réseaux sociaux: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn
    - Gérer la stratégie des Leads en Inbound avec développement des messages de relance
    - Chercher, Planifier et Assister aux évènements de l'industrie.

  • Orange - FR - Chargé de Marketing Opérationnel

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - Coordonner le marketing opérationnel des offres data, roaming et international
    - Assurer le planning saison et go-to-market des offres
    - Elaborer les guidelines commerciales : discours clients et canaux
    - Assurer la mise en place des dispositifs commerciaux spécifiques : opérations commerciales, événementiel, refonte boutique web, animations digitales…
    - Garantir la cohérence du discours réseau/roaming sur l’ensemble des lignes de marché

  • Orange - FR - Assistant Chef de Produit

    Paris 2013 - 2013 - Coordonner la commercialisation des offres data mobile et roaming/international
    - Aider à la définition des discours offres, produits et réseaux
    - Coordonner la mise à jour des supports d’informations (clients et vendeurs)
    - Programmer et optimiser les campagnes de marketing direct
    - Participer à la gestion opérationnelle des évènements commerciaux

  • Freedman International - UK - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2012 - 2012 - Gérer les demandes de localisation des fichiers client
    - Coordonner le travail de traduction et l’implémentation dans les supports marketing
    - Gérer la réception/livraison des fichiers sources et des livrables par le studio
    - Garantir la livraison des supports marketing en relation avec les fournisseurs

  • Ak&Co PR - Assistant Communication Jeux Vidéo

    2011 - 2012 - Assurer le reporting de la couverture média en relation avec les éditeurs
    - Participer aux lancements de jeux AAA : Skyrim, Rage, Final Fantasy XIII-2
    - Elaborer les communiqués et dossiers de presse
    - Créer les supports commerciaux de l’agence, vidéos et plaquettes commerciales

  • Maï Savanh Lao - Assistant Marketing

    2010 - 2010 - Participer à l’élaboration produit (fil de soie) et définir le mix
    - Réaliser le benchmark produits soie et définir le positionnement produit
    - Rédiger les fiches produit et gérer le back office site web
    - Aide à la création d’un nouveau packaging pour le thé de mûrier

