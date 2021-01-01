Menu

Romain LAURENT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Php/mysql
SEO/SEM
Html/css
Prestashop
Photoshop illustrator flash
Wordpress
Business development
javascript / JQuery

Entreprises

  • Playeen - CTO

    2014 - maintenant Work as a CTO at Playeen, a startup based in Paris and specialized in sports and innovation.

  • Freelance - Web Developer and Digital strategy

    2013 - 2015 - Web and Mobile application development (Wordpress, Prestashop, Phonegap)
    - SEO Consultant
    - Digital Strategy and Digital marketing

  • Le Geek C'est Chic - Web and Mobile Application Developer

    2013 - 2013 Worked at Le Geek C'est Chic as a Web and Mobile Application Developer.

  • C2M Factory - Marketing and Business Development Manager

    2012 - 2014 Worked 2 years at C2M Factory an e-commerce agency as a Marketing and business development manager. I also contribute in some front-end development.
    - Digital marketing, social media, e-mailing
    - Display, affiliation, SEO, SEM
    - E-commerce strategy
    - Front-end development

  • Thales Avionics - IT Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011 Worked at Thales Avionics as a Software and Web developer.
    - Web development (HTML, CSS, PHP, Javascript)
    - Project management and Program analysis
    - Specifications

Formations

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2012 - 2013 MBA E-Business

    Graduated from 1 year at MBA ESG in e-business, digital strategy and e-marketing.
    - Digital strategy, business model, e-commerce, mobile marketing
    - Digital marketing, social media, e-mailing, consumer behaviour
    - Display, affiliation, SEO, SEM
    - Entrepreneurship

  • Esarc Evolution

    Merignac 2007 - 2011 Bac+4

    Graduated from 4 years at ESARC Evolution in project management and software development.
    - Web programmation languages (HTML, PHP, CSS, Javascript, AJAX)
    - Database management (MySQL, Postgresql)
    - Oriented Object programmation languages (C#, C++, Java)
    - Project management

Réseau

