Romain LE MASSON

I have been working in oil & gas industry (mainly refineries) since 2005. Started in Research & Development (Air Liquide), then Engineering (TechnipFMC) and lastly Licensing (Axens). Activities on various projects phases including investment study, proposals, Front End Engineering Design, Engineering Procurement Construction, Master Plans (LP modeling, petrochemical / refining optimization studies). Experience abroad in subsidiary and on site for start-up activities or client's training (LNG plant, oil refineries).



Now working in Axens (Licensor company) as a Technical Proposal Engineer (FCC, Sweetening).



Key words: Licensing, Process, Oil, Engineering, Design, Plant Start-Up.



Mes compétences :

Construction

Design

Engineering

Engineering Design

Process

FCC technologist