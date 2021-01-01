Menu

Romain LEROY

Industrial Engineer with 8 years of experience in railway sector

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Project Manager

    2017 - maintenant Development of metrology instrument for catenary inspection.

  • Alten - Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • Transamo - Maintenance Readiness deputy for Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express Project

    2016 - 2016 Affected to LINEOV consortium (SNC Lavalin - Transamo - Algoé) : General Project Management Assistance for Line 18 Conception to "La Société du Grand Paris")

    Définition of the FMDS requirement for the infrastructure (Stations, railway, electric equiment for train alimentation, Signalisation...)

  • Keolis - Chief operations deputy for Lille metro at Transpole

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Operations training of VAL System for Lille metro supervision.

  • Eurostar International Limited - Engineer in e300 project (Mid-life extension and refurbishment of the EUROSTAR fleet).

    londres 2013 - 2015 In charge of disassembly procees and renovation management of the kept parts to then fix the new design developte :
    - Definition of the Modification Orders to disassemble.
    - Definition of the industrial logistic processes with the different sub-contractors.
    - Quality control of the prototype renovated parts.
    - Feed back to conception and Improvement of the new design.

    Other activities :
    - Volunter to help to manage the clients on operation problems at Lille Europe Station.
    - Volunter to help for the dynamique tests on line of EUROSTAR Rolling Stock (initiation of driving).
    - Visite of Eurotunnel and training of emergency procees to evacuate clients out of the tunnel .

  • SNCF - Continual Improvement in Rolling Stock department - Apprentice Engineer

    2009 - 2013 Management of several projects to improve trains renovation procees level 4 and 5 (accidental and mid-life operations) on all steps (desasembly, structure modification, spares renovations, painting, reasembly, tests) :
    - Set up of a management system for collective tools for all teams in the rolling stock department: implantation of the shop, creation of the informatics tools and leading change.
    - Deployment of 5S tool and visual management to meet safety and reliability.
    - Management of employees’ ideas to improve processes and quality (any kind of improvement).
    - Implementation of European norm “NF EN 15 085” (welding quality).
    - Improvement of press fit operation of wheels on axles (Scientific project), 30% decreases on rubbish.
    - Participation of on track tests on TRANSILIEN fleet (initiation to driving and signalisation).
    - 3 months Internship abroad at EUROSTAR - London (UK): Management of technical drawings database and maintenance softwares documentation (Rolling Stock engineering).

  • EUROVIA - Manoeuvre (vacations work)

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2009 Realisation of sanitation and roads for different projects during all student hollidays of which the most important have been : rebuilding of public place of a train station and building of 32 hectares of new housing.

Formations

  • ITII Bourgogne

    Nevers 2009 - 2013 Engineer / Bachelor / Master

    Engineering sciences, Industrial tools, Lean Manufacturing, project management, accounting and economics.

