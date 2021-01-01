Romain LEROY

Industrial Engineer with 8 years of experience in railway sector
Entreprises
SNCF
- Project Manager
2017 - maintenantDevelopment of metrology instrument for catenary inspection.
Alten
- Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt2016 - maintenant
Transamo
- Maintenance Readiness deputy for Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express Project
2016 - 2016Affected to LINEOV consortium (SNC Lavalin - Transamo - Algoé) : General Project Management Assistance for Line 18 Conception to "La Société du Grand Paris")
Définition of the FMDS requirement for the infrastructure (Stations, railway, electric equiment for train alimentation, Signalisation...)
Keolis
- Chief operations deputy for Lille metro at Transpole
Paris2015 - 2016Operations training of VAL System for Lille metro supervision.
Eurostar International Limited
- Engineer in e300 project (Mid-life extension and refurbishment of the EUROSTAR fleet).
londres2013 - 2015In charge of disassembly procees and renovation management of the kept parts to then fix the new design developte :
- Definition of the Modification Orders to disassemble.
- Definition of the industrial logistic processes with the different sub-contractors.
- Quality control of the prototype renovated parts.
- Feed back to conception and Improvement of the new design.
Other activities :
- Volunter to help to manage the clients on operation problems at Lille Europe Station.
- Volunter to help for the dynamique tests on line of EUROSTAR Rolling Stock (initiation of driving).
- Visite of Eurotunnel and training of emergency procees to evacuate clients out of the tunnel .
SNCF
- Continual Improvement in Rolling Stock department - Apprentice Engineer
2009 - 2013Management of several projects to improve trains renovation procees level 4 and 5 (accidental and mid-life operations) on all steps (desasembly, structure modification, spares renovations, painting, reasembly, tests) :
- Set up of a management system for collective tools for all teams in the rolling stock department: implantation of the shop, creation of the informatics tools and leading change.
- Deployment of 5S tool and visual management to meet safety and reliability.
- Management of employees’ ideas to improve processes and quality (any kind of improvement).
- Implementation of European norm “NF EN 15 085” (welding quality).
- Improvement of press fit operation of wheels on axles (Scientific project), 30% decreases on rubbish.
- Participation of on track tests on TRANSILIEN fleet (initiation to driving and signalisation).
- 3 months Internship abroad at EUROSTAR - London (UK): Management of technical drawings database and maintenance softwares documentation (Rolling Stock engineering).
EUROVIA
- Manoeuvre (vacations work)
Rueil Malmaison2005 - 2009Realisation of sanitation and roads for different projects during all student hollidays of which the most important have been : rebuilding of public place of a train station and building of 32 hectares of new housing.