Menu

Romain RIEU

  • Patisserie Pasquier Etoile
  • technico-commercial

Étoile-sur-Rhône

En résumé

Technico commercial GMS sur la region Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

Entreprises

  • Patisserie Pasquier Etoile - Technico-commercial

    Commercial | Étoile-sur-Rhône (26800) 2019 - maintenant Secteur GMS région Rhône-Alpes Auvergne

  • Auchan (42) - Employe commercial rayon cremerie et fromage LS

    Commercial | Saint-Étienne (42000) 2015 - 2020

  • Auchan (42) - Rayon fruits et légumes

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - maintenant Gestion des rayons négoce
    Réimplantation
    Mise en place d action commercial
    Suivi fournisseur
    Gestion des prix
    Suivi des indices du rayon

  • Auchan (42) - Rayon fruits et légumes ( licence distrilia)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2012 - 2013

  • Auchan (42) - Rayon fruits et legumes (BTS)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2012

  • Auchan (42) - Rayon cremerie

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2008 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :