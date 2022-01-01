Retail
Romain RIEU
Romain RIEU
Patisserie Pasquier Etoile
technico-commercial
Étoile-sur-Rhône
En résumé
Technico commercial GMS sur la region Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
Entreprises
Patisserie Pasquier Etoile
- Technico-commercial
Commercial | Étoile-sur-Rhône (26800)
2019 - maintenant
Secteur GMS région Rhône-Alpes Auvergne
Auchan (42)
- Employe commercial rayon cremerie et fromage LS
Commercial | Saint-Étienne (42000)
2015 - 2020
Auchan (42)
- Rayon fruits et légumes
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - maintenant
Gestion des rayons négoce
Réimplantation
Mise en place d action commercial
Suivi fournisseur
Gestion des prix
Suivi des indices du rayon
Auchan (42)
- Rayon fruits et légumes ( licence distrilia)
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Auchan (42)
- Rayon fruits et legumes (BTS)
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
Auchan (42)
- Rayon cremerie
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2008 - 2010
Formations
IUT Jean Monnet
Saint Etienne
2012 - 2013
distrilia
Lycee Agricole Montbrison Précieux
Précieux
2010 - 2012
technico-commercail produits alimentaires
Produit Frais
Agathe CLÉMENT
Benjamin GRAIL
Denis BOUILLET
Guillaume VEROT
Hannah FAKIH
M. DE HALDAT
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Patrice COQUET
Pierre-Jean PERROUX
Thomas BRUN
