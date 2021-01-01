Menu

Roméo DESROCHES

  • Service technique
  • Clinique Generale
  • Service technique

Annecy

En résumé

Après 2 ans de classe prépa PCSI et l'intégration de l'ECAM Lyon, je recherche un stage de 8 semaines, à partir de juin. Je m'intéresse notamment aux domaines de la Recherche et dévelopements ainsi qu'aux matériaux.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter !

After 2 years of preparatory class PCSI and the integration of ECAM Lyon, I am looking for an internship of 8 weeks, starting in June. I am particularly interested in the fields of research and development and materials.
Do not hesitate to contact me!

Entreprises

  • Clinique Generale - Service technique

    Technique | Annecy (74000) 2018 - 2018 CDD visant à la maintenance d'appareils divers ainsi qu'au déménagement du service maternité.

Formations

Réseau

