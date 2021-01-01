Menu

Sabrina DEFOUR

Saint-Ouen

Je recherche activement un poste dans la communication ou l'assistanat sur 4 jours maximum me permettant d'avoir les mercredis libres : chargée de communication, chef de produit, chef de pub, assistante de direction, assistante commerciale ...

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Communication
Microsoft Excel
WordPress
Sphinx Software
Sieges
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Apple MacOS
Adobe Indesign
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Altavia - Productrice

    Saint-Ouen 2013 - 2013

  • CASINO DISTRIBUTION - Chargée de communication

    2010 - 2012 Elaboration de catalogues promotionnels nationaux
    Rédaction de briefs créatifs et validation de maquettes
    Gestion de l'agence d'édition : achats d'art, relectures, mise en pages, suivi de planning

  • GUTENBERG NETWORKS - Chargée de production

    Levallois Perret 2009 - 2010 Budget Leader Price
    Traduction du brief client auprès des infographistes
    Relectures,
    Respect du planning

  • Gutenberg Networks - Chargée de Production

    Levallois Perret 2009 - 2010

  • CASINO RESTAURATION - Chargée d'opérations marketing

    2007 - 2009 Compétences : Suivi de projet marketing
    Proposition et application du PAC : en accord avec les objectifs, le budget et les animations nationales.
    Définition de plan média : en collaboration avec notre agence, réseaux d’affichage, presse, radio, e-mailing, PLV.
    Mise en place d'actions commerciales : bonne connaissance de la chaîne graphique - brief aux agences, au photographe et au styliste culinaire, choix des supports de communication, des imprimeurs, des routeurs et recommandation de mise en place.
    Gestion des chartes graphiques : choix d’axes créatifs, de messages et de moyens de communication en fonction des différentes identités et cibles des activités de l’entreprise (Cafétéria, sandwicherie, traiteur, restaurants).

  • CASINO RESTAURATION - Chef de Projet Marketing

    2007 - 2009

  • SIGVARIS - Assistante marketing

    Saint-Just Saint-Rambert 2005 - 2006 En alternance

  • Crédit Agricole - Chargée de projet Marketing

    Montrouge 2005 - 2005 Stage

  • GANZONI SIGVARIS - Stagiaire en alternance

    2005 - 2006 Compétences : Etudes de marchés et analyse des ventes
    Réalisation d’études de marchés (utilisation de Sphinx) et préconisations.
    Elaboration de tableaux de bord sur Excel et analyse de l’évolution des ventes et des parts de marché d’une gamme de produits et au global.
    Etude de faisabilité du lancement d’un produit medico-sportif en collaboration avec la filiale anglaise (échanges en langue anglaise).

Formations

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne maintenant

  • IUP De Saint Etienne

    Saint Etienne 2005 - 2006 MASTER 2

    SCIENCES DE GESTION

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2005 - 2006 Master 2 en alternance en management intenational

    Alternance chez Ganzoni France, service marketing

  • IUP Management (Saint-Etienne)

    Saint-Etienne 2003 - 2004 MASTER 1

    Mention internationale - Escuela universitaria,
    GIJON - ESPAGNE

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet IUP Management

    St Etienne 2002 - 2004 Licence et Matrise (en Espagne) en gestion internationale des PME

  • IUT (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 1999 - 2001 DUT GEA

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet (St Etienne)

    St Etienne 1999 - 2001 Gestion des Entreprises et Administrations option PMO

    Stage au siege social du Credit Agricole LHL, elaboration d un outil informatique Excel

Réseau

