Sabrina DEFOUR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Andrézieux-Bouthéon
Je recherche activement un poste dans la communication ou l'assistanat sur 4 jours maximum me permettant d'avoir les mercredis libres : chargée de communication, chef de produit, chef de pub, assistante de direction, assistante commerciale ...
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Communication
Microsoft Excel
WordPress
Sphinx Software
Sieges
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Apple MacOS
Adobe Indesign
Adobe