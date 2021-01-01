Menu

Sabrina DEL PRADO

ROUEN

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Métropole Rouen Normandie - Assistante de Projet

    2016 - maintenant

  • ArcelorMittal - Assistante RH

    2007 - 2014 Administration du personnel
    Gestion de la Formation
    Reporting RH Groupe
    Recrutement Relations Écoles

Formations

Réseau

