Sabrina GIARDINI

1998 - maintenant1/09/1998 to date
Partner status with chambers of SCP DUMAREAU, SAN MARTIN, Notaries at BORDEAUX
Responsable for handling Real Estate programs including :
* formulate legally profitable plans for developers
* manage teams to administer legal and financial aspects for builders and developers
* solve significant property acquisition, management, and construction issues
* supervise staff ( clerks and secretaries)
* conceive, implement or arrange legal packages for prospective programs including
finance, tax, building regulation and interpretation, investment, succession, & liaison with government,
* dealing with banks and investors
* conducting searches
* establishing & cultivating private clients.
* acting as organiser/ambassador/catalyst to interested parties and stakeholders
* dispute resolution & mediation
4/01/1999 to 30/08/1998
Assistant to ( Articled Clerk for) Maître DESQUEYROUX, Notary at his chambers at CAUDERAN BORDEAUX
1988 to 1995: organising and drafting of legal documents for conveyancing , properties, inheritances and finances
1995 to 1998: specialist experience with developers ( future development programs, devising specific service plans, take responsibility for legal process, conduct administration, receive clients, work with the group FACOTEL to commercialize products requiring finance in France and its territories)
1/07/1987 to 30/09/1987
Temporary locum for Maître MASSIE, Notary at GRADIGNAN, FRANCE