Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina MARIENNE
Ajouter
Sabrina MARIENNE
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives au Mans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ogec sainte catherine
- Formatrice/ animatrice
2006 - maintenant
LM PLAST
- Agent de production
Tours
2004 - 2009
Mairie de Sargé lès le Mans
- ATSEM
2002 - 2004
Groupe Auchan
- Employé libre service
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1998 - 2001
M et Mme Singh
- Jeune fille au Pair - Grande Bretagne
1997 - 1998
Groupe accord
- Employé polyvalent de restauration
1996 - 1997
Formations
CFP Chapeau
Neuville Sur Sarthe
2005 - 2006
BTS Economie Sociale et Familiale
Lycée Le Mans Sud (Le Mans)
Le Mans
1994 - 1996
baccalauréat technologique secrétariat
Lycée Professionnel Georges Washington BEP ACC
Le Mans
1992 - 1994
BEP Secrétariat
Réseau
Adeline GARREAU
Adeline MÉLISSON
Elise BAGUELIN
Elodie EVRARD
Emilie VOISIN
Florence BERTOUX
Jacques LOUBET
Jérôme FROGER
Julien VÉRON
Laurie GHITTORI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z