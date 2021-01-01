Retail
Sabrina PERALTA
Ajouter
Sabrina PERALTA
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Domitys
- Responsable outils et process
Paris
2018 - maintenant
DOMITYS
- Responsable comptable
Paris
2009 - 2018
Action Market / Mkg
- Comptable
2006 - 2009
Domoservices
- Comptable, Responsable des achats et stocks
2001 - 2005
STP Dépannage
- Animatrice logistique
2000 - 2001
Menard SA
- Assistante de gestion Pme
1998 - 2000
Formations
ISCB
Tours
1998 - 2000
IUT De Tours DUT GEA option PMO
Tours
1997 - 1998
Réseau
Charlotte LORIOUX
Jean CLEMENT
Jennifer BOISSEAU
Lionel TAVARES
Marion LEBOSSE
Sophie LALLART
Stephane BRUNEAU
Stéphanie REGNARD
Sylvain BREANT
