Menu

Sabrina PERALTA

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Savonnières

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Domitys - Responsable outils et process

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • DOMITYS - Responsable comptable

    Paris 2009 - 2018

  • Action Market / Mkg - Comptable

    2006 - 2009

  • Domoservices - Comptable, Responsable des achats et stocks

    2001 - 2005

  • STP Dépannage - Animatrice logistique

    2000 - 2001

  • Menard SA - Assistante de gestion Pme

    1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :