Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina PHAROSE
Ajouter
Sabrina PHAROSE
RUEIL MALMAISON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROSERNAT
- Ingénieur Procédés
RUEIL MALMAISON
maintenant
GDF-GRTGAZ
- Ingénieur Procédés
2006 - 2007
DORIS ENGINEERING
- Ingénieur Procédés
Paris
2005 - 2006
SECOMAT
- Ingénieur Procédés
2004 - 2005
HUNTSMAN TIOXIDE
- Ingénieur Procédés
2002 - 2003
Activités : Fabrication de pigments de titanium - 5 usines
Missions: Modélisation, simulation des procédés
Formations
ENSIACET
Toulouse
1999 - 2002
Information et procédés
IUT
Saint Nazaire
1997 - 1999
Génie Chimique
LYCEE SCHOELCHER
Fort De France
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Aude PICHON
Christophe ROMAIN
David CHANROUX
Denis GOURLET
Guillaume DALARY
Isabelle MARTIN
Marc DÉOLA
Nicolas HUGEL
Stéphane BOREL
Xavier LOMBARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z