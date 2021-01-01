Menu

Sabrina PHAROSE

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PROSERNAT - Ingénieur Procédés

    RUEIL MALMAISON maintenant

  • GDF-GRTGAZ - Ingénieur Procédés

    2006 - 2007

  • DORIS ENGINEERING - Ingénieur Procédés

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • SECOMAT - Ingénieur Procédés

    2004 - 2005

  • HUNTSMAN TIOXIDE - Ingénieur Procédés

    2002 - 2003 Activités : Fabrication de pigments de titanium - 5 usines
    Missions: Modélisation, simulation des procédés

