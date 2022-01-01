Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Saïda BOUTBEL
Ajouter
Saïda BOUTBEL
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FORCO, OPCA du commerce et de la distribution
- Conseillère emploi formation
2017 - maintenant
Cnam Rhône Alpes
- Conseillère en formation
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
AGEFOS PME
- Conseillère en formation
Paris
2012 - 2012
TELEPERFORMANCE
- Responsable formation
Asnières sur Seine
1999 - 2010
Formations
Cesi
Ecully
2008 - 2009
titre rncp niveau 2
Réseau
Iléana WIST
Jean-François DANTONY
Julien CHOMETTON
Neila BRIKI
Pierre CHATAIN
Samia OULOUNIS
Sylvain MONTELIMARD
Valentin AUCLERC
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z