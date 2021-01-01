Salnikov NADIA

Mes compétences :
English
French
Sales
Spanish
Russian
Entreprises
CS France
- Export sales
2017 - maintenantIn charge of Spain, Greece, Portugal, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway and Poland administration for Acrovyn products, Pedisystems and Couvraneuf range
Dealing with administrative tasks for worldwide Dexpale orders
Documentation such as EUR1, Certificate of Origin, Proforma invoice
Registering orders according to products avalaibility and production planning
Dealing with huge projects, organizing meetings to reach our customers' goals
Answering customers' needs, questions
Logistics
Invoicing
APR2
- Export Sales Administrator
Bonnières-sur-Seine2015 - maintenant
CFAA MULHOUSE
- English and French Teacher
2013 - 2014
TOPTECH
- Manager Assistant
Vétrigne2013 - 2013
Kerplouz Highschool in Auray
- English and Spanish Teacher
2011 - 2012- Organizing lessons following to the program and pupils' levels and interests
- Establishing exams
Acadomia
- English Teacher
Paris2011 - 2012
OLMIX - International Agroalimentary Firm
- Sales Assistant
2009 - 2011Sales Management for the Spanish subsidiary : documentation from the order to the bill thanks to the program called SAGE; logistics
Translation of commercial,brochure, scientific documents, newsletters, product datasheet, websites from / to French, English and Spanish.
Organisation of Big International Events : welcoming big actors from Russia, from Europe, America, Africa, Middle East Asia...
Advertising the company, mailing, canvassing news clients in Europe, contacting prospective clients by mail or by phone.
Rajamer-Sublest
- Sales representative
2008 - 2009Commercial brochure, translation commercial documents from French to English and Spanish, International Diving Show in Paris (January 2009), exports documentation, advertising the company, mailing, canvassing news clients in Europe, contacting prospective clients by mail or by phone.