Salnikov NADIA

MENILLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
English
French
Sales
Spanish
Russian

Entreprises

  • CS France - Export sales

    2017 - maintenant In charge of Spain, Greece, Portugal, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway and Poland administration for Acrovyn products, Pedisystems and Couvraneuf range
    Dealing with administrative tasks for worldwide Dexpale orders
    Documentation such as EUR1, Certificate of Origin, Proforma invoice
    Registering orders according to products avalaibility and production planning
    Dealing with huge projects, organizing meetings to reach our customers' goals
    Answering customers' needs, questions
    Logistics
    Invoicing

  • APR2 - Export Sales Administrator

    Bonnières-sur-Seine 2015 - maintenant

  • CFAA MULHOUSE - English and French Teacher

    2013 - 2014

  • TOPTECH - Manager Assistant

    Vétrigne 2013 - 2013

  • Kerplouz Highschool in Auray - English and Spanish Teacher

    2011 - 2012 - Organizing lessons following to the program and pupils' levels and interests
    - Establishing exams

  • Acadomia - English Teacher

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • OLMIX - International Agroalimentary Firm - Sales Assistant

    2009 - 2011 Sales Management for the Spanish subsidiary : documentation from the order to the bill thanks to the program called SAGE; logistics

    Translation of commercial,brochure, scientific documents, newsletters, product datasheet, websites from / to French, English and Spanish.

    Organisation of Big International Events : welcoming big actors from Russia, from Europe, America, Africa, Middle East Asia...

    Advertising the company, mailing, canvassing news clients in Europe, contacting prospective clients by mail or by phone.

  • Rajamer-Sublest - Sales representative

    2008 - 2009 Commercial brochure, translation commercial documents from French to English and Spanish, International Diving Show in Paris (January 2009), exports documentation, advertising the company, mailing, canvassing news clients in Europe, contacting prospective clients by mail or by phone.

Formations

  • Université De Bretagne Sud

    Lorient 2004 - 2009 Applied Foreign Languages - English - Spanish

    International trade: administration, negotiation, incoterms, accounting, marketing, translation, economics

