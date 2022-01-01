Menu

Sami BEN YOUNES

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mr. Ben Younes is an innovative, well-informed and supportive consultant - who can quickly and accurately offer a range of specific, actionable security solution options for further consideration. Sufficiently Autonomous but also a collaborative team player. Has broad business and technical experience spanning many business sectors (IT services , finance, oil, manufacturing) and different scales of enterprise from Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's) up to large Multi-National organizations.
Equally capable and competent in delivering security and infrastructure architecture solutions.
During his career , he has developed both his knowledge and expertise in the following IT areas :
Security & Access Control Systems, Project Management Methods and Tools, Hardware Configurations, Infrastructure Architecture, Network Traffic Analysis, Network and Communications, Operating Infrastructure, Operating Systems (Unix, Linux and Windows ), Software and System Quality Assurance Techniques & testing , Telecommunications Protocols .He can analyze and Solve Problems,provide consultancy, Work as a team,Communicate and Persuade.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Infrastructure
Internet
IT Manager
Manager
Microsoft Project
Network
Sécurité
Security
Telecom

Entreprises

  • SICPA GSSD Maroc - Directeur Support Opérationnel

    2012 - maintenant opérationnelles chez les producteurs et opérateurs, afin d’assurer la continuité et la qualité des différents services fournis (marquage fiscale des produits soumis aux taxes, collecte de données, …etc ).
    •Assurer la direction des services support opérationnel regroupant les départements suivants : département IT , département technique & documentation , les services logistiques, la production et contrôle qualité.
    •Réaliser l’ensemble des travaux neufs d’installation et démarrage dans le cadre des nouveaux projets et/ou nouvelles lignes/sites de production
    •Gérer les budgets d’investissement et de fonctionnement du service;
    •Encadrer une équipe d’ingénieurs et de technicien pour le support Niveau 1 et 2 , la supervision des équipements et les services et les propositions d’amélioration continue des solutions.

  • SIEMENS S.A. - Country Head of IT Morocco & Tunisia

    2011 - 2012

  • International assurance providers IAP-CEMAE - Senior IT security architect / auditor

    2010 - 2010 -Provide expertise and quality assurance for PCI DSS standards Compliance and certification project.
    -Perform investigation of detailed flows of the cardholder data environment to identify areas of non-compliance and perform gap analysis to determine effective remediation options as well as mitigating controls, and will advise on continuous control monitoring...
    -Coordinate with the Process Technical Specialist the design and alignment of security procedures and processes .
    -Provide independent technical recommendations and cost effective solutions, negotiate with equipment vendors and third party service providers to implement a thoroughly test compliance solution.

  • SICPA Security Solutions SA - IT Manager / Team leader

    2010 - 2010

  • SIEMENS S.A. - ISA , Information Security Advisor

    2010 - 2011

  • EDS an HP Company - Morocco - Senior IT infrastructure Architect

    2008 - 2009 -Senior Infrastructure Architect
    -Manage the on-boarding of customers outsourced infrastructure on-boarding
    -Assist customers in the architecture, integration and deployment of network and systems solutions.
    -IT Service delivery of data center and mission critical network management in north Africa .
    -Configuration, management, and troubleshooting of large and complex LAN,WAN network
    -Developed and Implemented IT infrastructure DRP and BCP .

  • Shell du Maroc - (Royal Dutch Shell ) - Service delivery North Africa Telecom Manager

    2000 - 2008 -Acted as a Shell Telecoms Africa Manager in The North region in term of Functional Compliance and Process Improvements, and as deputy for Africa Telecoms Manager .
    -Actively participated in the Shell Group IT Security Certification Audit Project for North Africa countries.
    -Managed the telecoms & telephony Cost reduction project and budget optimization.
    -Managed the design and the implementation of a network management and links availability monitoring solution based on a linux Redhat ,mrtg,snmp-tools for external border routers in North,West,Est Africa.
    -Memeber of "Africa IT infrastructure Projects Team" for infrastructure projects design and architecture conception,validation and control.
    -Participated in the infrastructure outsourcing project .

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris maintenant

  • Lviv Polytechnic National University (Lviv)

    Lviv 1997 - 1999 Master of Science in Computer engineering , Engineer System Analyst

    Thesis : Self-organization in a collective of autonomous mobile agents in space
    Activities and Societies: Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technologies

  • Lviv Polytechnic National University (Lviv)

    Lviv 1993 - 1997 Bachelor of Science in Computer engineering , Computer Science

Réseau