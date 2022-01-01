Sami BEN YOUNES

Mr. Ben Younes is an innovative, well-informed and supportive consultant - who can quickly and accurately offer a range of specific, actionable security solution options for further consideration. Sufficiently Autonomous but also a collaborative team player. Has broad business and technical experience spanning many business sectors (IT services , finance, oil, manufacturing) and different scales of enterprise from Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's) up to large Multi-National organizations.

Equally capable and competent in delivering security and infrastructure architecture solutions.

During his career , he has developed both his knowledge and expertise in the following IT areas :

Security & Access Control Systems, Project Management Methods and Tools, Hardware Configurations, Infrastructure Architecture, Network Traffic Analysis, Network and Communications, Operating Infrastructure, Operating Systems (Unix, Linux and Windows ), Software and System Quality Assurance Techniques & testing , Telecommunications Protocols .He can analyze and Solve Problems,provide consultancy, Work as a team,Communicate and Persuade.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Infrastructure

Internet

IT Manager

Manager

Microsoft Project

Network

Sécurité

Security

Telecom