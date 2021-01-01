Menu

Samir EL HOUARI

LA COURNEUVE

En résumé

Invest for a better world
- Responsible investing
- Best SMART investments on ethical assets
- Responsible Fund, SRI, ESG, TEEC
- Up to +100% yearly yields

We are a boutique, sustainable and socially responsible asset management company ensuring returns on investment while aligning clients investment with their values. Impact investing is the fastest growing strategy, registering increase over the period. Therefore, we would like to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in sectors, companies or projects selected for positive ESG performance relative to industry peers.
What we do?
Help investors to generate long-term competitive financial returns and make a positive societal impact.
Ensure that their portfolio will be norm-based screened against minimum standards of business practice based on international governance norms.
Integrate environment, social and governance factors into traditional financial analysis.
Offer investment in themes or assets specifically related to sustainability (for example, clean energy, green technology or sustainable agriculture).
Facilitate targeted investments, typically made in private markets, aimed at solving social or environmental problems, and including community investing, where capital is specifically directed to traditionally underserved individuals or communities, as well as financing that is provided to businesses with a clear social or environmental purpose.

Mes compétences :
Finance
Business Objects
Microsoft Excel
ETL
Teradata
Oracle Warehouse Builder
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Access
Visual Basic
User Training
UNIX
Production Monitoring
Mercury Quality Center
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
system monitoring
responsible for delivery of the users and result r
project planning
oriented application development
management control
budget management
adaptive planning
Year-end
Sybase Power Designer
Seagate Crystal Reports
SQL
SIP
Risk Management
Requirements Gathering
Requirements Analysis
Rational ClearCase
Prototype Development
Project Management
Oracle Toad
Oracle CRM
Offshore Oil & Gas
MySQL
Monitoring of rebates and surcharges
Microsoft PowerPivot
Marketing
Kanban Implementation
Interfaces
Gap Analysis
Full Analysis
ETL processing
Design management
Datawarehouse implementation
Customer Relationship Management
Clarity
Change Management
BusinessObjects Data Integrator
Business process analysis
Business Objects XIR 2
Réglementation

Entreprises

  • Samir el Houari Investments - Chairman

    2016 - maintenant Invest for a new world
    - Asset Management & Qualitative, Responsible Fund
    - Best short medium long term SMART invests on ethical assets
    - Factor 2 yearly yields
    - Premium ISO 9001:2016

  • Cognizant - Senior Consultant

    2014 - 2016 - BNP Investment Partners : BNP IP Datawarehouse implementation
    - BNP BDDF : Implementing a fraud detecting operational system with FICO solution
    - France Télévisions : France Televisions VOD contracts database selling and implementation
    Technical Environment : Excel, Powerpoint, VBA, Access

  • Gfi Informatique - Consultant

    2011 - 2014 - BNP CIB Develop and maintain P&L reports for project managers, team leaders and managers in the course of their business project management, resource managements and budget management, receive requests for "ad-hoc" reports include such requests by contacting the applicant, assess the suitability of development given the existing catalog, develop appropriate, and deliver to applicant, Reports launch on the Central Project Office who is responsible for delivery of the users and result raises once corrections. Tests.
    Technical Environment : Business Objects XI R3 WebI, Clarity PPM
    - Société Générale : Maintenance and monitoring of commercial Datamart
    Technical environment: Business Objects XI R2 Desktop Intelligence, Oracle 8i, Crystal Reports, OWB, Quality Center, SQL Developer
    - Canal + : Migration and publication of new advertising reports solution
    Technical environment: Harry Reporting, Tableau 7.0
    - TDF : Design of report sourced based on access and on-site transmitter incidents for Finance and Telecommunications
    Technical environment: BusinessObjects XI R3 Universe / Webi, BODI, Oracle 8i, PostgreSQL TOAD
  • Accenture - Business Analyst

    Paris 2008 - 2010 - ING: Develop a tool for sales performance to calculate year-end bonuses generating monthly reports to the 4000 employees of the Retail bank (Datamart, BO, bursting reports)
    Project phases:
    • Analysis of KPI finalized and functional specifications - Reporting, ETL and Interfaces
    • Modelling Star Schema for Datamart - PowerDesigner
    • Tests integration, and system monitoring and recipe and Mercury Quality Center
    • Production / Functional Support
    • Training / Introduction to Finance
    Technical Environment : Business Objects, OWB, Oracle 9i, XFB flows, Microsoft Access, Excel
    - Générali : Migration of client, contracts and payments collective pensions
    Project phases:
    • Analysis of the existing solution
    • Organization of workshop with the Business and the IT
    • Modeling data source and target
    Technical environment : Excel, SQL Server, Mainframe
    - SFR : DWH Clients and Offers migrating
    Technical environment : Excel, SQL Server, Mainframe, BO Set Analysis, Teradata, Excel, Oracle, Business Objects XIR2, UNIX, PL / SQL, Script sh

  • Air France - Business Analyst

    Roissy CDG 2007 - 2008 Management tool cost distributed design (ownership, deployment) according to IT governance and SoX laws compliance
    Technical environment : Excel, Business Objects v.6, Access, VBA

  • Mecaplast Group - Business Analyst

    2005 - 2005 Developing business and monitoring indicator in Kanban Implementation
    Technical environment : Business Object v, 5, ORACLE 11.5 FM

Formations

Réseau