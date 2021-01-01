Samir EL HOUARI

Invest for a better world

- Responsible investing

- Best SMART investments on ethical assets

- Responsible Fund, SRI, ESG, TEEC

- Up to +100% yearly yields



We are a boutique, sustainable and socially responsible asset management company ensuring returns on investment while aligning clients investment with their values. Impact investing is the fastest growing strategy, registering increase over the period. Therefore, we would like to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in sectors, companies or projects selected for positive ESG performance relative to industry peers.

What we do?

Help investors to generate long-term competitive financial returns and make a positive societal impact.

Ensure that their portfolio will be norm-based screened against minimum standards of business practice based on international governance norms.

Integrate environment, social and governance factors into traditional financial analysis.

Offer investment in themes or assets specifically related to sustainability (for example, clean energy, green technology or sustainable agriculture).

Facilitate targeted investments, typically made in private markets, aimed at solving social or environmental problems, and including community investing, where capital is specifically directed to traditionally underserved individuals or communities, as well as financing that is provided to businesses with a clear social or environmental purpose.



