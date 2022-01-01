Samira BEKKOUCHE

Based on my experience of six years achieved through Business Consulting role , in order to support each Firm (IT, airline, travel ) in achieving its business goals.

Expert in the combination of onsite and offsite work supporting the tasks and responsibilities necessary to deliver company success. In my job , this may include researching and creating business best practices, process modeling, creating or editing documentation and report (KPI), scheduling vendors and client ressources, and a multitude of other tasks that add value for the company/sector/product line or clients, and make me a more efficient and effective employee.



Mes compétences :

E-commerce

Account management

Webmarketing

Revenue management

Business Analysis

Gestion de la relation client

SAP

SAP Sales and Distribution

Cognos

SAP Business Intelligence