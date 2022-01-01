Menu

Samira BEKKOUCHE

PARIS

En résumé

Based on my experience of six years achieved through Business Consulting role , in order to support each Firm (IT, airline, travel ) in achieving its business goals.
Expert in the combination of onsite and offsite work supporting the tasks and responsibilities necessary to deliver company success. In my job , this may include researching and creating business best practices, process modeling, creating or editing documentation and report (KPI), scheduling vendors and client ressources, and a multitude of other tasks that add value for the company/sector/product line or clients, and make me a more efficient and effective employee.

Mes compétences :
E-commerce
Account management
Webmarketing
Revenue management
Business Analysis
Gestion de la relation client
SAP
SAP Sales and Distribution
Cognos
SAP Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • Consultante Business Analyste - Consultante Business Analyste & BI

    2014 - maintenant

  • ALSO FRANCE - Business Coordinator Supply Division Head

    2013 - 2014 Missions:

    Faire croître le chiffre d'affaires et la profitabilité de la division Supply (qui représente 78% du CA de ALSO FRANCE)
    Atteindre les objectifs fixés par le business plan
    Optimiser la gestion des stocks et des budgets marketings
    Développer la productivité et les compétences des équipes.

    Activités-Réalisations :
    Entre H1 2013 et H1 2014 , la division Supply de ALSO FRANCE accomplit une croissance de +13% du CA.

    Marketing Produit

    Participation à la définition de la stratégie commerciale et produits
    Leader de la présentation une fois par an un budget de fonctionnement et ajustement trimestriel en fonction des performances et des évolutions du marché,
    Responsable de la fixation la politique tarifaire en lien avec la direction commerciale,
    Participation à la définition des moyens adéquats pour développer l'offre de l'entreprise ( répartition des produits, outils d'aide à la vente, notamment sur Internet, identification des canaux de distribution par type de produit pour la force commercial)
    En charge de définir les objectifs individuels et/ou collectifs de développement du chiffre d'affaires et de la marge brute par canal de vente/famille de produits/chef produits.

    Pilotage et mise en oeuvre de la politique produit

    En charge de l'animation des équipes marketing produits : support des chefs produits , mise en place des plans de motivations, création d'un outil d'aide a la gestion des stock ( niveau et qualité), et création dash board "optimisation pricing",
    En charge du recrutement de nouveaux collaborateur

    Suivi des résultats et contrôle budgétaire,

    Responsable des résultats individuels et collectifs, et de la validation de l'atteinte des objectifs,
    En charge du reporting auprès de la direction générale aussi bien sur l'évolution du CA que sur la rentabilité de ALSO FRANCE,
    Support personnel de l’organisation d'événement visant à promouvoir l'offre et l'image de ALSO FRANCE ( séminaire, soirée)

  • ALSO FRANCE - Responsable pôle business analysis

    2010 - 2013 •Mission majeure en charge du Pricing : optimisation de la politique tarifaire en gérant les allocations disponibles au plus près de la demande;
    •Production des KPI pour les services Commerce , Marketing, Web;
    •Analyse des données issues du SI afin d'identifier les anomalies et dysfonctionnements éventuels sur les fonctions commerciale, marketing, achat, logistique;
    •Analyse des stocks et ventes de la société et comparaison avec les données marchés afin d'optimiser les approvisionnements du service achat et marketing;
    •Analyse des prix de vente de la société, comparaison avec la concurrence,et les conditions clients afin d'optimiser le ration marge/volume;
    •Analyse et publication des performances de ventes par région/service/fonctions/marques, afin d'identifier les points faibles/ points forts et de favoriser les bests pratices;
    •Suivi , bilan et recommandation sur le opérations marketing,web et CRM;
    •Gestion et récupération de bases de données clients, fabricant afin d'orienter les opérations et campagne marketing;
    •Analyse et optimisation du transport ( refacturation client, et facturation transporteur);

  • Lastminute.com - Analyste Revenu Management

    CLICHY 2009 - 2009 Chargé de la mise en place de process du Yield management pour le catégorie séjour : NUITEES + VOLS
    •Développement d’un outil de prévision de la demande du consommateur(logiciel SAS)
    •Mise en place d’outils de contrôle ,d’un système d'alerte
    •Responsable de l'analyse des résultats pour déterminer la politique tarifaire et les recommandations de vente des package sur le net
    •Charger d'assurer auprès des directeurs et des Product Manager, aides et conseils en matière de gestion de réservations et de tarification

  • Aigle Azur,compagnie aérienne - Analyste de vols

    2009 - 2010 Responsable de l’optimisation de la recette d'un portefeuille de vols (Paris et Provence)
    •Gestion du contingent au meilleur équilibre intelligible entre le taux de remplissage et les tarifs pratiqués.
    •Chargé d’étude concurrentielle et analyse du comportement de la demande
    •Création de tableau de bord pour le suivi des performances , et la gestion du calendrier des événements

  • Moduslink - Assistante Direction Logistique

    2008 - 2008 •Chargé d'étude sur l'optimistaion de la gestion des flux au niveau global ,du fournisseur jusqu'au client, autrement dit de l'approvisionnement en matières premières au consommateur final.

  • HOTEL DE CHAMPAGNE - Assistante Pricing

    2007 - 2007 •Chargé du déploiement de procédés de gestion de la relation client (CRM) :analyse et segmentation de la clientèle, ajustement de la stratégie (tarifaire, communication, commerciale) .
    •Contribution au projet « Eco Attitude » en vue de l’obtention de l’Ecolabel Européen

Formations

Réseau