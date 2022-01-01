Menu

Samuel BLANQUET

BRIE COMTE ROBERT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technical Account Manager
Technico commercial
SAAS
Business development
CAO
Lean engineering
PLM
SFA
Merchandising
TPM

Entreprises

  • SAS Institute France - Référent Manufacturing Avant-Vente

    BRIE COMTE ROBERT 2016 - maintenant

  • KLEE - Manager Avant Vente

    Le Plessis Robinson 2013 - 2016 Klee Commerce développe et commercialise une suite logicielle dédiée à la performance commerciale pour les Industriels et Distributeurs du secteur des Produits de Grande Consommation.

  • Parametric Technology Corporation - Business Development Manager

    2011 - 2013 Major Southern European PLM account strategy development & business execution with accurate & industry-based value propositions leading to strengthen executive relationships.

  • PTC - Southern Europe Technical Sales Manager - Aerospace & Defense

    États-Unis 2007 - 2011 Leading Technical PLM strategy of major FA&D accounts contributing to a significant growth of new business and installed base.
    International pre-sales team management to leverage business contribution of several FA&D accounts.

  • Dassault Systemes - Pre-Sales engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2001 - 2006 Customer facing presentations & demonstrations of PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) and MPM (Manufacturing Process Management) solutions on Automotive and A&D industries.
    Development of supportive sales and marketing oriented collaterals.

  • Tecnomatix - Ingénieur Avant Vente

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

