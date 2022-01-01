Retail
Sandra THYS
Sandra THYS
Владимир
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Immunology
Cell culture
Flow cytometry
Immunoassays
Entreprises
Quality Assistance
- Scientist R&D
Владимир
2013 - maintenant
Thérapie cellulaire
Cell-Based Medicinal Products
Centre Léon Bérard Inserm U590 Equipe Cytokines et cancer
- Technicienne de recherche
2010 - 2012
Sanofi pasteur
- Ingénieur Immunologie Humaine
Lyon
2009 - 2010
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
- Stagiaire R&D Immunologie préclinique
2009 - 2009
UMR-CNRS 5557 Ecologie microbienne
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
Formations
Université Tours Francois Rabelais
Tours
2008 - 2009
Master Infectiologie Vaccinologie
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2007 - 2008
Master 1 Micobiologie Ecologie
Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal Licence de mécanique
Clermont Ferrand
2005 - 2007
Licence Microbiologie
IUT De ClermontFerrand
Aubiere
2003 - 2005
DUT Genie Biologique
Réseau
Amélie MALAPERT
Arnaud ORELLE
Camille MÉNARD
Céline RAYMOND
Charlotte BREYSSE (NÉE GAUTHIER)
Estelle LARA
Florence DUSSERRE-BRESSON
Laurine BLANCHARD
Vanessa VAUDAUX
