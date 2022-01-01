Menu

Sandra THYS

Владимир

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Immunology
Cell culture
Flow cytometry
Immunoassays

Entreprises

  • Quality Assistance - Scientist R&D

    Владимир 2013 - maintenant Thérapie cellulaire
    Cell-Based Medicinal Products

  • Centre Léon Bérard Inserm U590 Equipe Cytokines et cancer - Technicienne de recherche

    2010 - 2012

  • Sanofi pasteur - Ingénieur Immunologie Humaine

    Lyon 2009 - 2010

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals - Stagiaire R&D Immunologie préclinique

    2009 - 2009

  • UMR-CNRS 5557 Ecologie microbienne - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008

Formations

